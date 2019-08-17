Brazilian Bombshell Izabel Goulart Sizzles In A Skimpy Neon Bikini

Brazilian bombshell Izabel Goulart is currently vacationing in the chic Italian holiday spot of Positano, but she certainly made sure to treat her fans to some seriously sizzling bikini photos on Instagram. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel posted photos of herself modeling both a skimpy neon-yellow bikini, as well as a classic red-and-white striped set.

Goulart’s beauty has widely been noticed, and the brunette stunner has modeled for some of the biggest names in the industry. In addition to being an Angel, Izabel has also modeled for Oscar de la Renta, Dolce and Gabbana, and Chanel. She can also add “Instagram influencer” to her résumé, as she currently boasts 4.5 million followers.

Her most sizzling snap of the week showcased her extremely pert posterior while taking an outdoor shower. In the photo, Izabel faced away from the camera and rocked a neon-yellow bikini with a cheeky cut that flaunted her derriere to its best advantage. With a matching string bikini top, her incredible hourglass figure was on full display. Taken in mid-shower, water droplets stream down her tanned back, as she runs a hand through her wet hair.

Izabel’s nails feature a matching yellow manicure, and she wore stacked gold bracelets to complete her look. In the background is a picturesque beach.

The photo earned over 151,000 likes and around 875 comments.

“Firefox,” one fan wrote, with two fire emoji, as well as a red heart.

“Hottest women on earth,” agreed another, with the earth and fire emoji.

Izabel also added another photo of the neon bikini. This time, the photo was an aerial shot of the model relaxing in the cerulean blue waters of the Mediterranean. She poses with one leg bent, and the other straight, which only emphasized their length. Her bikini top appeared to be a classic scoop neck style, and she completed the look with fashionable rectangular sunglasses.

The photo earned over 102,000 likes and 685 comments.

“Daughter of Summer,” one fan gushed, adding several mermaid emoji.

“This is such a dream!” added a second, with the heart eye emoji.

The neon bikini was not the only swimsuit worn by Izabel throughout the week. She also flaunted her curves in a classic red-and-white striped set. In the picture, Izabel is shown relaxing on an orange lounge chair in the red-and-white suit, her incredible body on full display. Her hair is up in a chic ponytail, and she has chic retro triangular sunglasses.

The shot won over 61,000 likes and just shy of 200 comments.

“Beautiful as always!” one user complimented.