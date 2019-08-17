Lea Michele’s Bikini Body Is Out Of Control As She Films Movie In Hawaii

Lea Michele had no problem showing off her toned body on the beach in Hawaii this week.

According to The Daily Mail, Lea Michele was photographed by the paparazzi as she waded in the crystal clear ocean water in Hawaii as she filmed her latest project Same Time, Next Christmas.

The former Glee star was snapped wearing a skimpy little pink bikini, which flaunted her ample cleavage, muscular arms, flat belly, toned abs, and long, lean legs. Some her her tattoos were also seen in the photos.

Lea had her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in a low hanging ponytail behind her head. She also sported a full face of makeup in the photos, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, and light eye shadow to complete the look.

Michele accessorized her look with a simple, dainty gold chain around her neck, matching earrings, and a ring on her finger.

Later, when she took a break from filming she had a large green and blue towel wrapped around her waist as she threw her hair up higher on her head and enjoyed a snack as she was flanked by cast and crew members.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lea Michele took to social media earlier this summer to pay tribute to her late former boyfriend, Cory Monteith, who tragically died from a drug overdose in 2013.

People Magazine reports that Cory and Lea met on the set of Glee. Michele played the character of Rachel Berry, the love interest of Monteith’s Finn Hudson.

Following the actor’s death, Lea inked a tattoo that reads “Finn” on her outer hip and was often spotted wearing a gold necklace with Cory’s name on it.

Last year on the anniversary of Monteith’s death, Michele posted a heartbreaking quote that read, “There are some who bring a light so great to the world, that even after they have gone, the light remains.”

This year on the anniversary of Cory’s death, Lea piggybacked off of her former message, simply writing, “The light always remains.”

Now, six years later, Michele has moved on with her life and is married to Zandy Reich, whom she walked down the aisle with back in March.

The couple tied the knot with Lea’s former Glee co-star and best friend, Johnathan Groff as her “man of honor” and her other former co-stars, Darren Criss and Becca Tobin, in attendance to watch her say her vows.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Lea Michele by following the actress on her Instagram account.