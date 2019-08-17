Heather Locklear Sentenced To 30 Days In Mental Facility For Police Battery Case

Heather Locklear has been sentenced to 30 days in a mental facility for an altercation that she was involved in last year.

As People Magazine reported, Heather Locklear was arrested for assaulting a police officer and an EMT in June of 2018. Both of these first responders were at her home after they received a disturbance call from one of her family members. Locklear was reportedly inebriated at the time and punched the police officer as she was being taken away, and kicked the EMT who tried to place her on a gurney. The actress was taken to the hospital, but was later charged on counts of misdemeanor battery. She was released on $20,000 bail.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, a similar incident happened in March when the authorities were called to her home.

Page Six reports that the sentence will stay a three-month jail sentence, which means that if she doesn’t check into the mental health facility, the 57-year-old actress will be incarcerated. After her stint at the institution, she will be placed on three years of unsupervised probation. She’s also prohibited from having alcohol or drugs that haven’t been prescribed to her.

She pleaded no contest to the charges and THR reports that her attorney declined to comment on the judge’s decision.

In February of last year, Page Six reported that one of Locklear’s relatives revealed the actress had been struggling with her “demons” and with substance abuse.

These issues have wreaked havoc on Locklear’s life, especially her family life and relationships, the source added, noting that she has gone through two divorces and several boyfriends.

“She has so much talent and beauty, and we hate to see that wasted,” the relative continued. “But she’s fighting a lot of demons. The only thing she can do is go back to rehab and try again.”

Heather Locklear pleads no contest to fighting with deputieshttps://t.co/ef7b2bkiCC pic.twitter.com/QwQ3HKJbRu — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 17, 2019

Earlier in June, Locklear submitted herself to a psychiatric evaluation after she threatened to kill herself because of a notion that her then-boyfriend, Chris Hessier, was being unfaithful. The altercation with the police officer and the EMT happened four days later.

But that wasn’t the last time she’d be in the news that month, as she was later hospitalized for an overdose as well, Page Six notes. By the end of the month, she was in rehab.

But in November of last year, Locklear was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold after a therapist determined that the Melrose Place and Spin City alum was having a mental breakdown.