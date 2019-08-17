Catelynn Lowell Drops ‘Divorce’ Bombshell On Instagram With Blistering Pic Sending Daggers

Catelynn Lowell appears to have dropped a bit of a bombshell. The Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram earlier today with what appeared to be a strong message and zero interest in fan feedback. The 27-year-old’s photo was accompanied by a short caption mentioning the end of a marriage, but disabled comments for the post.

The photo, which has since been deleted, suggested a somewhat blistering vibe. The mother-of-three appeared to have chosen a moment from the MTV series, but it wasn’t a particularly happy one. Catelynn and husband Tyler Baltierra were seen sending each other daggers via their facial expressions – clearly, this was one of the couple’s tenser moments. The stars had been photographed sitting on a couch, and while the setting didn’t hint at family vibes, a small detail in the background did. The photo included a drawing of a baby bottle featured on a whiteboard behind them.

Catelynn’s caption encouraged her fans to check out her bio for more.

Anybody wanting a summary may find themselves reassured to hear that Catelynn’s link redirected fans to a magazine article that wasn’t confirming a divorce. Fans landing on the Us Weekly story got to view a timeline of Catelynn and Tyler’s relationship — while this couple has had its ups and downs and briefly separated, it doesn’t look like they’re getting divorced.

The past year has definitely seen Catelynn and Tyler experience rocky times. Catelynn was still pregnant with the couple’s 5-month-old baby Vaeda Luma when Teen Mom OG showed Tyler needing a break from the marriage. Catelynn was seen crying outdoors at the news that she’d be rocking the baby bump on her own, although the time apart was set out as temporary from the start.

Tyler and Catelynn welcomed baby Vaeda earlier this year. They are now back together. Catelynn has, however, voiced concern over the abortion thoughts she had while carrying Vaeda, as these were a direct result of her separation. As fans saw, Catelynn wasn’t entirely sure she was ready to bring another baby into the world without Tyler.

The couple has been working on their marriage via therapy and spending quality time together. Vaeda seems to have brought the two closer, although with 4-year-old Novalee also running around the household, these parents definitely have their hands full.

Catelynn and Tyler’s first daughter was given up for adoption back when they were teenagers.

Catelynn shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant before becoming a core member of Teen Mom OG. Fans wishing to see more of Catelynn and her family should tune into Teen Mom OG or follow the star’s Instagram.