Maxim’s ‘Helpful Hottie’ Caitlin O’Connor Stuns In A Fishnet Bikini

Caitlin O’Connor knows how to get pulses racing as a former Sports Illustrated girl, and the model put her skills to the test after posting a risqué photo of herself modeling a fishnet bikini to Instagram.

The brunette beauty was first launched into the limelight after being crowned by Maxim as one of the “10 Hottest Girls in America.” She was also earned the title of Sports Illustrated’s“Lovely Lady of the Day” three times. The Pennsylvania native has also branched out into acting, and has appeared in shows such as Two and a Half Men, Ray Donovan, and Entourage, as well as multiple music videos.

Since then, she has also found social media fame, and currently boasts nearly 600,000 followers on Instagram. She often shares bikini photos of herself, and this week was no exception. In one of Caitlin’s sizzling photos, she poses in a fishnet bikini that leaves very little to the imagination.

In the upload, Caitlin pulls her faded jean cutoffs down past her pert posterior, revealing a skimpy thong cut. The side angle gives a view of her killer curves, and her cleavage is covered by a fishnet covered triangle top. Caitlin completed the look with a fresh face and a simple bun.

The post, done in coordination with clothing brand Fashion Nova, earned over 6,300 likes and around 180 comments.

“Truly amazing!” said fellow Instagram model Zita Vass, who added a heart eye emoji.

“Always ahead of the game,” echoed model and actress Shannon Baker.

“Wow! You look like a million bucks!” gushed actress and comic Irina Voronina, adding a smiley face.

The fishnet bikini photo was an encore shot of the ensemble, after Caitlin found glowing praise of her initial post. In the original picture, Caitlin faces the camera straight on, giving her audience full view of her hourglass figure. The bikini top looks slightly too small, showing some underboob. Caitlin is also sure to model a watch on her wrist, as she is an ambassador for KO watches.

The photo earned over 6,100 likes and nearly 200 comments.

“You look absolutely amazing,” wrote lifestyle coach Candace Smith with a fire emoji.

Though Caitlin often flaunts her body in tiny bikinis, she is also is sure to post fun updates about her life, like a double post update where she asked users to guess what was in her backpack. In the first picture, Caitlin wore a white backless bodysuit and jean shorts. In the second, she sizzle in a black athleisure ensemble.

The post earned over 2,500 likes and around 125 comments.