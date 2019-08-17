Kiefer Sutherland Injured In Fall On His Tour Bus In Denmark

Kiefer Sutherland had to cancel the last leg of his European tour after a fall left him injured and unable to sing.

PageSix reported that Sutherland took a tumble while the tour was in Denmark, and the injury has made it difficult to breathe according to the Designated Survivor actor.

“Sadly I slipped on the steps of the bus whilst in Denmark and seriously injured a rib, making it difficult to breathe and impossible to sing.”

The actor/singer explains that even though the shows are canceled, for now, he has “every intention” of making them up in September and October. He shared with his fans that he genuinely regrets if he has messed up anyone’s schedule.

“I am so sorry for any inconvenience that I have caused to the fans who have bought tickets. I will do everything I can to make it up to you.”

The dates affected by the cancellation include those in Grenå, Denmark, Gothenburg, Sweden, and Esbjerg, Denmark. Luckily, the actor, best known for the series 24, his fans seem very sympathetic, telling him to take care of himself, and adding that “accidents happen.”

He is currently on tour in support of his second album, Reckless & Me, which was released in April.

Loading...

People Magazine explains that Sutherland’s tour kicked off in May in Austin, Texas, and traveling around the United States and his native Canada before heading across the pond to Europe. The actor toured the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Austria, France and Ireland.

Sutherland will return to Europe in October for dates in Austria and Switzerland. Though he is best known for acting, and being part of an acting family (his father is Donald Sutherland), Kiefer Sutherland says he started writing songs at age 15.

“Music was something that I became really seriously attached to as a really young person because I had an older brother who I idolized and he was the biggest music fan in the world.”

Sutherland said he wanted to be just like his brother, and that his musical tastes in rock ‘n’ roll were shaped by that relationship, though now he has made the transition to country music. He explains that he had no intention of cutting an album, and he knows how skeptical the public is when an actor decides to suddenly make the move to music. He jokes that when he hears that an actor is cutting an album, he just rolls his eyes.