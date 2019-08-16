Margaret DeVogelaere Pictures: Peter Fonda’s Third Wife Was A Fixture By His Side In Hollywood

Margaret DeVogelaere and Peter Fonda had a short engagement, but nearly a decade in the spotlight together as a fixture at Hollywood events.

The wife of the legendary actor and director is now back in the spotlight again after Peter’s passing on Friday at the age of 79. Margaret released a statement on behalf of the entire family saying that he died on Friday in Los Angeles, surrounded by family.

“In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy,” the family said in the statement, via The Washington Post. “And, while we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life. In honor of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom.”

Margaret Devogelaere was the third wife for Peter Fonda, tying the knot in 2011 just months after his divorce from second wife Portia Crockett was finalized. Fonda was 14 years his new wife’s senior, with Margaret 57 at the time they were married to Peter’s 71. Their wedding made waves in the celebrity news circuit at the time, garnering some coverage from TMZ, which noted that their wedding ceremony was held in Hawaii.

Peter was apparently anxious to get to the the honeymoon portion, telling TMZ before jetting off to Honolulu that “not even a Federal Air Marshal could keep him out of the Mile High Club.”

Peter Fonda’s wife was no stranger to the spotlight during their marriage. She was frequently by his side at Hollywood events, most recently appearing with him at the 2019 Academy Awards, and then afterward at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Peter Fonda and Margaret DeVogelaere get playful with a red carpet image of his sister. #AFILife #JaneFonda pic.twitter.com/5NjUVgnxVL — AFI (@AmericanFilm) June 6, 2014

That seemed to be par for the course for members of Peter Fonda’s family. He comes from what may have been the most accomplished Hollywood family, from his father Henry Fonda to sister Jane Fonda to his daughter Bridget Fonda.

But as one of the least-known members of his thoroughly famous family, Margaret DeVogelaere has gotten much more spotlight after husband Peter Fonda’s passing. A number of celebrity news outlets have highlighted her, and pictures of the late Peter Fonda’s wife have spread around social media.

Before his marriage to Margaret DeVogelaere, Peter Fonda had been married twice before. In 1961, he married Susan Brewer and the couple had two children together — Bridget Fonda and Justin Fonda. The couple divorced in 1972, and in 1975 he remarried to Portia Crockett. The two would split up in 2011, just months before his wedding to DeVogelaere.