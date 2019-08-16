Christie Brinkley’s Cucumber Pic Sparks Penis Comments

Sometimes, you get what you ask for.

Christie Brinkley has sparked some interesting comments from an Instagram update that appeared to be playing with fire – in the most light-hearted way. The Sports Illustrated alum took to the platform earlier today with an update straight from her garden. The blonde sent out quite a few images, although all showed her enjoying the sunshine and showcasing a collection of produce.

The model was photographed looking her usual perky self. Christie was rocking a trendy and athletic outfit comprised of bright red leggings paired with a casual gray jumper that seemed to be sending fans a reminder: this model may be 65 years old, but her sexy cleavage is right up there with the 20-somethings. The photos did not, however, seem geared towards flaunting the model’s curves suggestively. Plenty of adult references were going on elsewhere.

Christie’s first photo showed her grinning for the camera as she held a bunch of radishes and a fairly enormous cucumber that she mentioned in her caption with a bit of a well-known phrase. While the reference was a risqué one, Christie’s innocent and bright smile seemed to contrast the naughty feel. The bombshell was looking upbeat and fresh-faced, with nothing but that cleavage-flashing upping the ante. All the star’s photos showed her with the oversized vegetable, although some did include a four-legged friend.

This one was just too good to resist for Christie’s fans. Comments centering around the adult cucumber reference poured in.

“Is that a cucumber in your pocket or are you just pleased to see me,” a fan wrote with what appeared to be an echo of Christie’s caption.

“Haha I was going to say what’s in the basket lady Lol,” another wrote with alien emoji.

“Awkward lol,” another wrote with what was clearly a reference to the cucumber.

“Didn’t women say that to men back in the day? #awkward” was another comment.

Responses weren’t exclusive to the phallic reference, though. Many fans took to the comments section to praise the model for her beauty and style, with a fair few fans asking what Christie was going to be cooking. A celebrity comment came in from Ireland Baldwin, although Alec Baldwin’s daughter wasn’t the only famous face noticing the update. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna left Christie a like.

Christie’s update also proved popular overall, racking up over 1,800 likes within just one hour of going live. Fans wishing to see more of Christie should follow her Instagram.