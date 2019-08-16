Larsa Pippen Flaunts Sexy Curves In Skimpy Crop Top

Larsa Pippen is looking better than ever, and she’s been flaunting her fabulous figure all over social media.

This week, Larsa Pippen took to her Instagram story to share a video of herself with a gal pal as they headed into an animal shelter.

In the video, the former reality star is seen wearing an all-white ensemble. Larsa donned a pair of baggy white pants and a matching crop top, which boasted thin spaghetti straps.

The shirt showed off Pippen’s ample. braless cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, toned abs, and curvy hips. Larsa had her long, sandy brown hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

Larsa also donned a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude color on her plump lips.

Pippen accessorized her look with a pair of dark, oversize sunglasses, and a gorgeous diamond chain around her neck. She sported some black sneakers on her feet and carried her phone in her hand and stood with her other hand in her pocket.

Larsa’s friend stood next to her as she wore a pair of jeans, a flowing pink blouse, and gray sneakers.

Loading...

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Larsa Pippen is currently going through a divorce from her longtime husband, NBA legend Scottie Pippen. The couple were married for over 20 years before calling it quits back in 2018.

After deciding to end their marriage, Larsa released a statement about the split, revealing that she and Scottie would always have love for one another and keep their four children, Sophia, Justin, Preston, and Scotty Jr. as their main priority.

“It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives. We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time,” Larsa said of her split from Scottie at the time.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Larsa Pippen’s life by following her on her social media accounts.