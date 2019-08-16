What Happened To Peter Fonda’s Daughter, Bridget Fonda?

The 55-year-old actress disappeared from Hollywood in 2003.

The death of Peter Fonda has many fans thinking about his family. The Easy Rider star passed away at age 79 after a battle with lung cancer, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. The counter-culture icon and son of legendary actor Henry Fonda left behind two children, Justin and Bridget, who both followed in the family business in the entertainment industry.

Both Bridget and Justin Fonda made their acting debut in uncredited roles on their dad’s signature film, Easy Rider, in 1969, playing children in a commune. Bridget didn’t act again onscreen until she was a teenager in 1982, but after that, the daughter of Peter Fonda and Susan Brewer logged a steady stream of credits as a young actress and was set for a decades-long future in the movie industry.

Bridget was a huge presence in the movies in the 1990s, scoring prominent roles in hit films like The Godfather: Part III (1990), Singles (1992), Single White Female (1992), It Could Happen To You(1994), the Quentin Tarantino film Jackie Brown (1997) and the movie Lake Placid (1999), according to IMDB. Bridget also had an impressive TV resume with an Emmy nomination for her role in the 1997 TV movie Into The Gloaming and a Golden Globe nod for 2001’s No Ordinary Baby.

On her birthday, here is Bridget Fonda, in costume as pot-toking surfer girl Melanie Ralston, with Quentin Tarantino on the set of his 1997 masterpiece, JACKIE BROWN. pic.twitter.com/PiqgNU32H4 — Tribeca (@Tribeca) January 27, 2018

But Bridget Fonda has not been seen onscreen in more than 15 years. After a short TV stint on The Chris Isaak Show, Bridget’s last acting credit was in 2002 in the Hallmark Channel mini-series The Snow Queen. The now 55-year-old actress retired from acting and suddenly left Hollywood in 2003 and hasn’t been seen since.

According to Closer Weekly, Bridget fractured her vertebrae in a serious car accident in Los Angeles shortly after wrapping the Hallmark film. A decade later, she married Oingo Boingo singer Danny Elfman and gave birth to son Oliver Elfman, who is now 14 years old. The movie star seemingly traded her fame to raise her family, and she and Elfman remain notoriously private about their life as a couple.

Bridget is so far away from the spotlight that she doesn’t even have an Instagram account, much to her fans’ dismay.

While Bridget is no longer working as an actress, her husband Elfman still produces music for television and film. According to Variety, the former new wave bander has composed theme music and scores The Simpsons, Desperate Housewives, American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook, Fifty Shades of Grey and more.

Bridget Fonda has not yet issued a statement on her father Peter’s death.