Kylie Jenner Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Latest Manicure

Kylie Jenner is sparking speculation that she may be expecting her second child with boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, and it’s all due to her latest manicure.

According to Pop Culture, Kylie recently took to social media to show off her gorgeous butterfly manicure. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen in a video showing her light pink, very long nails. Her nails boast butterfly decals and small pink gems on them as she wiggles her fingers while music plays in the background.

As many fans know, the last time that Kylie was pregnant with her first child, daughter Stormi, she shared all kinds of posts and updates that involved butterflies, which have become a special creature to her. The butterfly posts continued after Stormi was born.

Fans immediately began to ask if Jenner and Scott were expecting their next child due to the butterflies showing up on social media yet again.

Another fan joked that they wanted to see Kylie try to change a diaper or unclip a car seat with those long fingernails, which is a common comment that fans leave any time Jenner shows off her long, manicured nails on social media.

Currently, Kylie and Travis are on vacation, where they’ve been celebrating on a lavish yacht in honor of the makeup mogul’s 22nd birthday.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner has made it more than clear that she wants to have another child with Travis Scott in the future, even hinting about baby No. 2 on social media.

Loading...

However, the couple have yet to make a pregnancy announcement. Since they didn’t reveal Kylie’s first pregnancy until after Stormi was born, fans have been keeping an eye out for any signs that Jenner may be pregnant again.

“Kylie has always expressed the desire to be a young mother and have lots of babies. She’s so maternal and private and loves to just be at home nesting. She’s very, very hands on and her love for Stormi is like no other. She truly believes she was put on this planet to be a mom,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“Things with Travis are going really well right now, too, and Kylie would rather have another baby than a wedding right now. She’s very comfortable with where things are at, however, she has expressed the itch for being ready for baby number two,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner by following her on Instagram.