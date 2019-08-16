Miley Cyrus’ Sister, Noah Cyrus, Flaunts Curves In Skimpy Bikini

Miley Cyrus’ younger sister, Noah Cyrus, is flaunting her curves in a skimpy bikini, and she likely got the pulses of her fans racing with her latest social media photo.

On Friday, Noah Cyrus took to her Instagram story to share a photo of herself on the beach with one of her closest friends.

In the sexy snapshot, the singer is seen rocking a yellow bikini. The sports bra top covered much of Noah’s chest and put her toned arms on full display, but the high-waisted bottoms showcased her tiny waist, long, lean legs, and rock hard abs.

Cyrus had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose strands that fell down her back and over her shoulder. She also sported a full face of makeup for the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a shimmering glow on her face, and a pink color on her lips.

Noah accessorized her look with a pair of dark sunglasses and some bracelets on her wrists.

Meanwhile, her gal pal was standing next to her in the photo and donned a sexy black, one-piece bathing suit as her long, blonde hair cascaded over her shoulder.

In the background of the picture a clear blue sky can be seen as the ocean waves come crashing in right behind the two women, who stand near a large rock and stare into the camera.

Loading...

According to Entertainment Tonight, last fall Noah Cyrus opened up about her song writing and recording process, revealing that her parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, are not only her biggest fans, but the two people that she shares her music with before all others.

“It’s like I’ve been in music school my whole life. He inspires me a ton. I send him my records. He and my mom are, like, the first people I send my records to,” Noah said of her famous father.

“My parents obviously knew I was going through a tough time in kind of every aspect — not knowing where I was going musically… but also personally, through a relationship, and they were just super supportive and they love every song on the record. My dad is my biggest fan and so is my mom,” Cyrus said of the album she released last year.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Noah Cyrus’ life and racy photos by following the singer on her social media accounts.