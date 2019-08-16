Brielle Biermann’s Cleavage-Baring Tank Top Has Her Fans All Hot And Bothered

Brielle Biermann is putting on a busty display for her loyal social media followers in her most recent post.

The Don’t Be Tardy star regularly shares sexy photos on her Instagram page, flaunting her picture-perfect body for the camera on an almost daily basis. She’s almost as popular as her mother, Kim Zolciak Biermann, on social media — boasting a following of over 1.3 million and counting. In the most recent photo that was shared with her fans, Brielle is celebrating the weekend in a sexy way.

In the gorgeous new photo, Brielle stands front and center while snapping a selfie in the mirror. The blond bombshell cocks her head to the side, wearing her long, blond locks up in a high and messy ponytail with a few pieces of hair falling around her face. The reality star playfully sticks her tongue out for the camera while donning a face full of makeup that comes complete with blush, eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, and lipstick.

The 22-year-old shows off her amazing figure in a tiny nude colored tank top that shows her toned and tanned tummy, as well as ample amounts of cleavage. She matches the look with a pair of sweats and looks nothing short of perfect. The post has only been live on her account for a short time, but it’s earning Biermann a lot of attention with over 21,000 likes in addition to 100-plus comments.

Some fans took to the post to wish Brielle a happy Friday and a start to her weekend, while countless others commented on her stunning figure and cleavage. A few more fans simply flooded the comments section with heart emoji.

“I love your sign in the background, my favorite quote, you are also my favorite and absolutely stunning,” one follower wrote with a smiley face emoji.

“You are just so beautiful a queen,” another follower raved.

“Love the nail polish beautiful as always,” one more chimed in.

Loading...

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Brielle rocked a look similar to the one she wore today. In one of the images, the reality star sits on a chair and looks directly into the camera. Biermann wears a slight smile as well as a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss.

The stunner wears her long locks down and straight as they fall over her chest. Once again, she put on a busty display in a tiny green tube top, and fans went wild over this photo, as it racked up over 38,000 likes.