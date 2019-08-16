Jeffrey Epstein’s Island Is Reportedly Drawing Curious Tourists Since His Arrest

The curious death of convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has been ruled a suicide by hanging by the chief medical examiner of New York City, as The Inquisitr reported. Now, Fox News reports that his private Caribbean island, Little St. James, or “Pedophile Island” as it’s been dubbed, is drawing fascinated tourists.

The island is located off the southeast coast of St. Thomas and is 72-acres. Epstein purchased the island in 1998 for $7.95 million and made his own unique additions, including a blue-striped temple, a helicopter pad, and palm trees.

According to Jon Stewart, owner of Rumbaba Charters, snorkelers have traveled near Epstein’s island for years even if it was “off the beaten path.” However, over the past week weeks, there’s been an increase in tourism activity sailing near Epstein’s property.

“I’ll admit it’s effed up but I want to see where Satan lived,” said Soledad Simmons, a Puerto Rican resident visiting relatives in St. Thomas. “You know I’m not the only one.”

“Everybody’s curious about him,” said Red Hook shop owner Lance Maanum, who claims that Epstein used to visit his old video rental store on the way to his private island.

“He was nice and supportive and threw some business my way,” he added. “We’d talk.”

BREAKING: Medical examiner rules Jeffrey Epstein's death a suicide, says he hanged himself in his jail cell — The Associated Press (@AP) August 16, 2019

Epstein’s island has always been a source of mystery. Per The Inquisitr, former employees of the island said Epstein was secretive and required everyone to sign a non-disclosure agreement before working with him. He also reportedly kept at least two security boxes on the island.

Loading...

“The level of secrecy around a steel safe in Epstein’s office, in particular, suggested it contained much more than just money. Outside of an occasional visit by a housekeeper, no one was allowed in those rooms.”

According to the staffer, Epstein also required employees to wear black or white uniforms whenever in his presence. But employees had to keep their distance from Epstein whenever he was on the island.

Although conspiracies suggested that Epstein may have been murdered following the discovery of broken bones in his neck, the autopsy subsequently ruled his death a suicide.

Regardless, Epstein’s death is not likely to disappear from the public eye soon. His suicide is reportedly the focus of at least four investigations by the FBI and the Justice Department Office of Inspector General, in addition to other agencies. In addition, conspiracies theorists are undeterred and believe Epstein’s death was a murder that was covered up.