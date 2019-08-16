Devon Windsor Wows In Belted White Swimsuit On Instagram

Devon Windsor is showing off her flawless physique again on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The latest sizzling snap of the model was shared to her account on the social media platform on Friday, August 16, and saw her sporting yet another piece from her newly-released swim collection, Devon Windsor Swim. The blonde bombshell was caught running by the camera running her hand through her hair and basking in the glow of the sunset, the gorgeous view of the deep blue sea and cloudless sky providing a breathtaking background behind her. But while the scene behind her was nothing short of stunning, it was the 25-year-old herself that captivated the attention of her 1.7 million followers with a skin-baring display that proved hard to be ignored.

Devon sent temperatures soaring in a skintight white one-piece that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure. The number is the “Ava Full-Piece” from her own line, and the babe certainly wore it well. The trendy number featured a unique texture that added an edgy element to the piece, as well as a collared neck that set it apart from other swimsuits even more. It also featured a low v neckline that flaunted just the right amount of cleavage to add some sexiness to the otherwise modest number. The lower half of the stylish suit was almost of a boy short design, and clung tight to her famous curves while also offering a flash of her long, toned legs. A thick, white belt with a silver clasp completed the ensemble, which wrapped tight around her waist to highlight her slender frame and flat midsection.

The Victoria’s Secret model added a bit of bling to her look with a set of dainty hoop earrings, and adorned her fingers with a slew of rings. She had her signature blonde tresses pulled back in a loose bun, which kept her locks from covering up her face, which sported a pair of trendy oval sunglasses that put the finishing touches on her stunning display.

Fans of the lingerie model showered her steamy swimsuit snap with likes and comments. At the time of this writing, the post has been double-tapped over 4,500 after just six hours of going live to Instagram, while the comments section has been flooded with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Stunning,” one person wrote, while another said that Devon got “more beautiful each moment.”

Others heaped praise on the babe’s Devon Windsor Swim line.

“I love your swim collection!! I’ve never seen such a creative swim line with such unique and flattering pieces,” a third person commented.

Devon is hardly new to showing some skin on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model recently flaunted her figure again in a chic black bikini that put her chiseled abs on display and sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.