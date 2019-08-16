Lil’ Kim’s Topless Busty Photo Drives Her Followers Wild

Rap queen Lil’ Kim has created quite a buzz on Instagram today after the “Magic Stick” legend shared a fierce topless photo of herself.

In the image, Kim rocking a white and gray wig that covers her eyes with its sharp fringe. She appears topless, covering her breasts with her long hair. On the right and left-hand side, the Chanel logo is printed on her wig, as the rapper proudly owns the brand’s signature trademark in the picture. Throughout Kim’s career, she has been known to wear designer brands and is close friends with designer Marc Jacobs.

The entire photo is filled with gold jewelry across her neck, fingers, and wrists, and has the word “Chanel” written under her chest on a gold plaque.

Kim has red lipstick on while holding her hands close to her face, as she strikes a statuesque pose with pointy nails.

The eye-catching photo racked up over 150,000 likes within two hours, proving to be popular with her followers.

“Givin me back in the day Kim!!! I love it!!!” one user wrote.

“MAKE THIS THE ALBUM COVER KIM,” another demanded.

“Ma’am, if you could kindly remove your foot from our necks, we’d appreciate it,” a third shared.

“THE ICON IS BACK LIKE SHE NEVER LEFT! This is next level, Kim,” a fourth mentioned.

“Looking like the Queen you are. And not a self-proclaimed one!” a fifth fan commented.

“Yass fashion icon,” another follower insisted.

Earlier this year, Lil’ Kim revealed the album artwork for her upcoming album, 9. On the cover, she is wearing a Louis Vuitton hat, which The Inquisitr reported on previously.

Originally, Kim stated the album would be out in May, though that plan didn’t come to fruition. She has yet to announce a new release date.

Lil’ Kim’s debut album, Hard Core, was released back in 1996 and contains some of her signature songs — “Crush On You,” “No Time,” and “Not Tonight.” The album peaked at No. 11 in the U.S. and No. 9 in Canada and remains a hip-hop classic. Vinyl Me Please shared that it will be getting re-issued later this year on a limited edition pink vinyl.

Since then, she has released three more studio albums which have all entered the top 10 on the U.S Billboard 200 album chart — The Notorious K.I.M., La Bella Mafia, and The Naked Truth.

On Spotify, Lil’ Kim has more than 4 million monthly listeners, proving she is still a relevant act today.

To keep up with Kim’s upcoming album and other projects, follow her Instagram account, which boasts over 2.6 million followers.