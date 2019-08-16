Bahamian Model Chase Carter Stuns In Nude Bikini

Chase Carter is enjoying the summer temperatures by the water, and she is sharing a snippet of her fun day with her Instagram fans. On Friday, the Bahamian beauty took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a bikini that puts her model figure in full display.

In the photo, the 22-year-old former Maxim cover girl is hanging out on a boat as she rocks a nude two-piece bathing suit that consists of a triangle top with thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders, exposing her slender figure. The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model teamed her top with a matching bottom whose think straps sit low on her frame, putting her abs and derriere on display. The model is is holding onto a towel as she appears to dry her head.

The model is shooting a fierce gaze at the camera with her lips puckered in a defiant — yet sexy — manner. Her blonde hair is pulled back into a high bun that keeps her hair off her face. As Carter indicated in the caption of her photo, this snap was captured on film. In addition to this photo of herself, Carter also shared a second film photo of someone from the back — it is unclear whether is her — wearing a one-piece swimsuit.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Carter shared with her 448,000 Instagram followers — garnered more than 8,100 likes and upwards of 25 comments within a few hours of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the young model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her.

“Lovely lovely lovely photo,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a series of red rose and red heart emoji.

“What film cameraaaaaa is this ugh need one,” another user asked.

“Flawless,” a third fan chimed in, including three black heart emoji at the end of the comment.

In the accompanying interview with Maxim, whose November/December 2018 issue she featured on the cover, Carter opened up about her ambitions beyond modeling, which includes hosting her own TV show.

“I just love talking, and I love the nonscripted part of TV,” she says in her usual ebullient manner. “My family business back home is actually radio and TV broadcasting, but now I’ve finally decided, Yep—that is what I want to do,” the model told Maxim.