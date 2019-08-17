Kristen Wiig Is Engaged To Actor-Writer Avi Rothman, The ‘SNL’ Star Kept Her News Off The Radar For Months

Kristen Wiig knows how to keep a secret. A big secret.

The former Saturday Night Live cast member has been quietly engaged to Avi Rothman for some time, states TMZ on Friday.

The actor, writer, director, and producer apparently actually put a ring on Wiig’s appropriate finger much earlier this year, although the couple kept quiet about the special development between them. Perhaps one of the reasons both parties did not spill the proverbial beans about their engagement is became neither one operates an Instagram account, according to People on August 16.

Still, engagement rumors reportedly started to fly in May. While attending Los Angeles screening of Booksmart with pal Lisa Kudrow at The Theatre at Ace Hotel, Wiig was spotted wearing what looked like a diamond, apparently marking her plans to say “I do.”

But that promise was a long time coming. In fact, Kristen said she would never marry again after getting divorced from actor Hayes Hargrove. The pair split in 2009 after four years of being betrothed, and that was it for the 48-year-old, according to Stella magazine, via Extra.

“I probably won’t ever get married (again); it’s not something that I would want to do. [In ‘Bridesmaids’ we were careful] to not send the message that you need to get married… I think women put that pressure on themselves, maybe even more than society does, but, if you’re the single girl at the wedding, you know someone is going to ask you when you’re going to get married.”

But that was then and this is now. As far as any reportage on the subject goes, a specific date has not been set for her nuptials to Avi, who is known for his YouTube series, Ogden The Inappropriate Yoga Guy.

Still, the show business couple have been together for a while, according to People. They were outed after engaging in PDA while visiting Hawaii together three years ago.

In fact, Kristen and Avi haven’t been photographed together very often for public consumption. Still, at least a couple of Twitter accounts were able to catch the camera-shy couple in certain snaps as their engagement was announced far and wide.

Happily, Avi and Kristen will probably laugh a lot through their engagement and during their marriage. That’s because both trained with Los Angeles’s renowned The Groundlings Theater. The high profile group is all about working on improvisation for the stage.

While Kristen Wiig can’t be followed on any social media platform, because she reportedly does not have an account on any of them, she can be seen starting today in the movie, Where’d You Go, Bernadette. In the film, based on Maria Semple’s 2012 novel, Wiig plays the rival to Cate Blanchett’s character, Bernadette.