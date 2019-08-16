‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star Camille Grammer Posts Rare Photo With Her Son Jude To Instagram

The Bravo star celebrated her teen son's birthday at the happiest place on Earth.

Camille Grammer’s Instagram account featured a rare photo of her son Jude in honor of his 15th birthday. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran, whose kids with ex-husband Kelsey Grammer were briefly featured on the early seasons of the Bravo reality show nearly a decade ago, smiled as she posed with her son during a trip to Disney California’s Adventure Park to celebrate his birthday.

Camille also shared a photo of Disneyland’s iconic Cinderella castle lit up at night in purple lights. Earlier in the day, the RHOBH star posted a solo photo of Jude to Instagram, revealing that the family was enjoying a pre-birthday celebration at the famous amusement park.

Several of Camille’s Instagram followers commented on the photos of Jude to note that he looks a lot like his famous dad. Camille replied back to one commenter to say she sees “both” her and Kelsey in their children.

The new photos are a rare look at Camille’s son as a teen. The reality star’s 17-year-old daughter, Mason, was featured last season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after the family’s home was destroyed in the Woolsey fires that raged through Malibu last fall. Mason also appears periodically on Camille’s Instagram page, but it has been a while since fans have seen Jude.

Camille previously made headlines for her nasty divorce from Kelsey Grammer in 2011. The Frasier star shelled out a reported $30 million to his ex-wife after their split. Last fall, just before the Malibu fires, Camille married second husband David C. Meyer. The couple’s fairytale wedding in Hawaii was featured last season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In an interview on Bravo TV’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills aftershow, Camille revealed that both Jude and Mason initially struggled with accepting their new stepdad David.

“My son is very close to my ex-husband because it’s his father, I understand that. So I don’t know the psychology behind it, but it’s taking him a little longer to come around to David,” Camille admitted.

The RHOBH veteran added that her son is “making his way” towards a closer bond with her new husband.

“It’s difficult blending families. This is a whole new journey for me,” Camille admitted.

It is unclear if David joined Camille and Jude for the day at Disneyland, but the Instagram photos also show Camille posing with her mom and Mason at the famous park.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 cast has not yet been announced.