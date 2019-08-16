Demi Rose Puts Massive Cleavage On Display In Lingerie Bedroom Photo

Demi Rose Mawby is heating up social media yet again. The model got her fans talking this week with a sexy new photo.

On Friday, Demi Rose kicked off the weekend with a stunning picture of herself wearing nothing but some lingerie and showing off her hourglass figure.

In the sexy snapshot, the model is seen laying on a bed of wrinkled sheets as the camera shot her from above. Demi was sporting a skimpy lace bra, which flaunted her massive cleavage and toned arms. She added a pair of matching lace panties, which helped to showcase her flat tummy, tiny waist, toned abs, and curvy hips.

Mawby wrapped her arms around herself in the photo and gave a sultry stare into the camera. She had her long, dark brown hair pushed back as it sprawled out on the bed all around her head.

Demi also sported a full face of makeup for the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, dramatic eyeliner, a shimmering glow on her face, and some gloss on her plump lips.

In the comments section of the post, Mawby’s fans went wild with heart, fire, and smiley face emoji to share their appreciation for the post.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi Rose Mawby has been doing a lot of self-reflecting as she travels the world, and she’s letting her fans know all about it on social media.

“Giving thanks and appreciation to all that is good in my life. For the amazing people that I know, the opportunities I get given, my health and my spirit. The power is in the prayer. I’m always feeling so blessed and I wish nothing but blessings to you all,” Demi wrote in the caption of one of her most recent photos.

“I don’t need much but to appreciate everyday, be healthy, be happy. Be kind, inspire others and to help people as much as I can. Most importantly I want to learn, grow and develop a better connection with myself. Everyday I aspire to become a better person than I was yesterday. Self love is so important!” the model stated in another caption on Instagram.

The period of self-growth comes after a hard year for Demi Rose, who lost both of her parents in the span of only eight months. However, she’s seemingly moved forward in her own life and is trying to appreciate each and every day.