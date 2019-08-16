Taylor Swift Releases Tracklist Of Highly Anticipated ‘Lover’ Album

It’s just one week until the official release of Taylor Swift’s seventh studio album, Lover. The new album will contain 18 tracks, the most ever compiled by the singer for one release. Over the last few months, Taylor has been releasing several songs for fans to hear ahead of the album’s debut. It all started out with “Me!” followed by “You Need to Calm Down,” “The Archer,” and as of last night, “Lover.” For now, Taylor is not expected to release any more tracks before the album drops entirely.

Taylor released the tracklist in three posts on Instagram on Friday afternoon, to the surprise of everyone. Fans were still reeling in the release of “Lover” at midnight and have been dissecting lyrics since it dropped. One of the biggest reveals on Taylor’s Instagram posts was a collaboration between the pop singer and the Dixie Chicks. The longtime country girl group will be featured on track 12, for “Soon You’ll Get Better.”

Since the drop of the “Me!” video with Brendon Urie, many fans felt a collaboration was on its way since there was a framed photo of the Dixie Chicks in the background. Taylor’s music video was full of easter eggs, so Swifties knew something huge was about to come with the country group. The reveal was so huge for Taylor fans, that the Dixie Chicks became a trending topic on Twitter almost immediately.

The lineup for Lover is as follows:

I Forgot That You Existed Cruel Summer Lover The Man The Archer I Think He Knows Miss America & The Heartbreak Prince Paper Rings Cornelia Street Death by a Thousand Cuts London Boy Soon You’ll Get Better (feat. Dixie Chicks) False God You Need to Calm Down Afterglow Me! (feat. Brendon Urie) It’s Nice to Have a Friend Daylight

“Lover’s” drop last night seemed to be the first song released on the new album about Taylor’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. Several lyrics hinted at the duo’s very private relationship.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey / But I want them all,” a lyric reads. “Ladies and gentleman / Will you please stand / With every guitar string scar on my hand / I take this magnetic force of a man to be my lover.”

It looks like “London Boy” might also be a nod to her actor beau as well. Joe and Taylor went public in May of 2017, but the duo has rarely been spotted out together. The pair were last spotted out and about in Paris in May, and have yet to walk a red carpet together.

Lover is out on August 23.