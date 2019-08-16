‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Hailey Clauson Flaunts Sideboob In Sparkly Pink Dress

Once again, Hailey Clauson is showing fans that she can pull off any single look imaginable.

As those who follow the blonde bombshell on social media know, Hailey is no stranger to flaunting her flawless figure to fans on social media in a number of stunning outfits. While the model sometimes shares photos from various shoots that she takes part in, the beauty also shares a wide variety of other different shots as well.

In the most recent image that was posted for her legion of fans, Clauson is channeling her inner Barbie. In the shot, the stunner sits in a room with pink walls on top of a floral colored mattress while clad in a sparkly pink dress that leaves little to the imagination. The sexy ensemble hits high on her thigh, showing off plenty of leg to onlookers. The dress also features thick straps that showcase a ton of sideboob for her legion of fans.

She accessorizes her look with a pair of pink high-heels and a furry pink jacket and Clauson looks nothing short of stunning as she wears her long, blonde locks up in a high bun and dons a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. In the caption of the image, she makes mention that she’s all dressed up but doesn’t have anywhere to go.

In just a short time of the photo going live on her account, it’s earned Hailey a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 2,000 likes in addition to 40-plus comments. Some followers took to the photo to let the model know that they’re big fans of hers while countless others commented on her picture-perfect figure. A few others asked where she got her sexy ensemble.

“You are really amazing, so curry [sic], beautiful and with a lot of charm. You are exceptionnel [sic]. You are note really [sic], juste à dream..,” one follower commented with a series of heart and flame emoji.

“So glam love this aesthetic & vibe!,” another fan commented with a series of pink heart emoji.

“Reminds me of the wolf of wallstreet scene,” one more follower chimed in.

Loading...

A few years ago, the blonde bombshell gained an insane amount of fame after she landed a spot in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition. The model opened up about her newfound celebrity in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, chatting about her celebrity status and what it is like to be recognized when she is out and about in public. And though it’s a weird feeling, Hailey said it’s also an amazing feeling to be recognized by strangers.

Now, she’s one of the most well-known models in the industry and her fame only continues to rise.