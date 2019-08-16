Gun-Toting Bikini Model Kristen Strout Busts Out Of Bullet-Proof Vest & Black Booty Shorts

Kristen Strout is back on the ‘Gram. This weapons-loving bikini model has sent her social media followers another killer update – Kristen’s fanbase seems to dig everything from her hard-hitting ways and fierce attitude to her sizzling body and stunning face.

Kristen’s photo today showed in her in what appears to be her favorite setting. The model had been photographed in a field with a Nashville, Tennessee geo-tag. When it comes to embracing the all-American spirit, this girl definitely flies the flag.

Kristen was looking army-ready in a camouflage and bullet-proof vest. While the protective outerwear seemed to be shielding Strout from any collateral, it didn’t come with anything underneath. The model’s sexy cleavage was making its mark today, although this blonde had a knack for steering clear of vulgarity. Curves will be displayed, but something about Kristen’s updates seem to generate a mixture of fear, respect, and the inevitable wowing – this star is, after all, a model.

Kristen had paired her vest with a tiny pair of booty shorts in blacks. The star’s strong and slim legs were on show, with fans also seeing her tattoos. The model posed gun-in-hand with a sharp and sideways gaze. She also came complete with green gloves and some ammunition tucked into the vest.

A fun caption from Kristen spoke of protection – clearly, this model comes with as much beauty as she does wit.

Kristen’s update today quickly proved popular. It had racked up over 7,900 likes in the space of seven hours. The same time frame brought over 193 fans into the post’s comments section. Responses sent Kristen the thumbs-up for her fierce attitude and sizzling look, with many fans mentioning the statement weapon.

Kristen’s Instagram bio points towards a multi-faceted career. The star refers to her status as a bikini model, but she likewise mentions being a car and promo girl. Also mentioned are Kristen’s love of country music and her favorite Corvette vehicle.

In terms of updates, Kristen’s feed may come with a trademark look, but it does offer variety. While some updates will see the model rocking Daisy Dukes and gingham shirts in the hay, others will see her on quad bikes in forest settings. Of course, given that Kristen’s career includes bikini modeling, fans will be treated to regular two-piece displays.

Kristen has 887,000 Instagram followers. Unlike many rising swimwear faces on the platform, Kristen does not appear ton have her eye on Hollywood stars. Her account does not follow any of the industry’s major faces.

Fans wishing to see more of Kristen should give her Instagram a follow.