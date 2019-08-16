Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Rey Fights To Save Lola’s Happiness

New spoilers for The Young and the Restless reveal that a threat to Lola’s happiness lurks as her wedding progresses to the reception. However, her big brother Rey will team up with an unexpected ally to make sure a wedding crasher doesn’t end up hurting Lola.

Adrian (Jay Montalvo) crashed Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) wedding, according to The Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap. Lola’s mom, Celeste (Eva LaRue), noticed Adrian, but she did not call attention to him, so Lola had no idea that her father showed up anyway despite not being invited. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) noticed that their dad showed up too.

Y&R head writer Josh Griffith recently discussed the bombshell wedding crasher with Soap Opera Digest.

“Celeste worries that Adrian’s presence will cause major drama, so she makes the decision to keep his arrival a secret from Lola,” Griffith revealed. “Rey is furious that Adrian has crashed his sister’s wedding. He cannot believe that Adrian ignored Lola’s wishes and picked the most important day of her life as an opportunity to resurface and make amends with the family.”

After the ceremony, Rey will confront his father. They have not seen each other in years, but Rey still harbors extraordinary anger and hurt over Adrian walking out on their family so many years ago. After Adrian left, Rey picked up the reins as the head of the household and served as a father figure for Arturo (Jason Canela) and Lola while they grew up.

Rey wants his father to leave and let Lola enjoy her happiness with Kyle.

“However, Adrian is a smooth operator and is confident he can charm his way into the family’s good graces and be welcomed back with open arms,” said Griffith.

Celeste tries to keep things civil between her son and her ex-husband, but she may not be successful, given how strongly Rey feels about making sure Adrian doesn’t ruin his sister’s wedding day.

“He receives help from an unlikely ally,” Griffith revealed.

The ally is likely his brother Arturo. Soap Opera Digest reported that Canela will reprise his role as the third Rosales sibling and will show up in time to celebrate his sister’s marriage. While Rey and Arturo parted on uncertain terms because of Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) and Arturo’s affair, they both remain united in their love for Lola and their displeasure in their father and his past actions. Together, the Rosales brothers may be able to save Lola’s special day.