Amy Schumer Slams Social Media User Who Asks Her About Possibility Of Son Being Autistic

One of Amy Schumer’s most recent Instagram shares is causing quite the stir among fans.

Since the birth of her son, Gene Attell Fischer, Amy has been sharing a lot of photos of the youngster on Instagram and pretty much every single one earns her a ton of attention from her fans. While most fans flood the photos with positive and sweet comments, some end up pushing Schumer’s buttons but one thing is for sure — she’s never afraid to clap back.

Earlier this week, the mother-of-one posted a sweet photo of herself and her son. In the image, Amy goes makeup-free and appears in the right corner of the shot, holding her baby in her lap. Little Gene looks straight into the camera with a little grin on his face while clad in a onesie and navy blue bucket hat.

Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned the comedienne a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 590,000 likes in addition to 1,000-plus comments.

While many followers took to the photo to let Amy know that her little boy is adorable, countless others answered the question that she posed in the caption of the photo — whether or not people would be interested in seeing a docu-series about her pregnancy and birth. While many fans let Amy know that they would be thrilled to watch, a few others had some not so nice things to say.

“Not really, honestly. I think you’re great, I just feel like it’s self-serving and overdone,” one follower commented. “I’d like to see a documentary of you discovering your mate is diagnosed with autism and how you cope with the possibility that your child will be on the spectrum.”

But that particular post did not go unnoticed by the Trainwreck star and Amy was very quick to clap back and put the social media user in his place.

“How I cope? I don’t see being on the spectrum as a negative thing. My husband is my favorite person I’ve ever met. He’s kind, hilarious, interesting and talented and I admire him.”

“Am I supposed to hope my son isn’t like that? I will pay attention and try to provide him with the tools he needs to overcome whatever challenges come up like all parents,” she continued. “I’d be disappointed if he liked the Big Bang Theory and NASCAR, not if he has ASD.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Amy opened up about her husband Chris Fischer’s diagnosis with autism in her recent Netflix special, Amy Schumer: Growing. In the special, Amy told that crowd that from the very beginning, she knew that her husband’s brain was a little bit different than hers, but that’s one of the reasons she fell in love with him. She shared that early on, there were some signs that helped her notice that he was different before revealing that he was diagnosed on the autism spectrum.

But once again, Amy said that is one of the reasons why she fell in love with Chris in the first place and she always has his back.