Hannah Palmer Spills Out Of Her White Bikini In Double Post Update

Hannah Palmer gifted her fans with a Friday treat — a double Instagram update where the blonde bombshell literally spills out of her white bikini top. In the photos, the Maxim stunner posed while at the beach against a tropical palm tree.

Though the beauty already has contracts with companies such as KO watches, Fashion Nova and Bang Energy, she appeared to have added a new client to her roster — online clothing retailer Revolve. The company, known for its fashionable offerings, no doubt appreciates the social media star’s mammoth fanbase, which currently totals nearly 845,000 followers.

It’s easy to see why the Arizona native is so popular, as her latest post highlights both her gorgeous face and incredible figure. In the post, Hannah poses in a white ruffled bikini while on the beach at sunset. The top features molded cups with a ruffled edge. In addition, it sports ruffled off-the-shoulder straps that add to the boho-chic vibe of the ensemble. The bikini bottom is nearly a thong cut, and also features two strings of ruffles around the band.

Her blonde locks are styled straight, and her makeup is a natural look, with a slight blush and pink lips that highlights her gorgeous blue eyes. Her only accessory is an oversized white watch from KO.

In the first picture, Hannah stares sultrily at the camera while leaning against the trunk of a palm tree. The pose showcases her ample cleavage, as well as her tiny waist. In the second picture, Hannah is angled to show off her curves from the side. The pose, as well as the revealing cut of the bikini, reveal nearly all of her pert derriere. Moreover, while leaning against the palm tree, Hannah appears to nearly completely spill out of her bikini top.

The upload earned over 24,000 lies and more than 300 comments within the first hour of posting.

“Omg you are a princess,” one fan gushed, adding a heart with an arrow through it.

“You’re so perfect,” echoed a second fan, with several heart eye emoji to emphasize her point.

“Did it hurt when u feel from heaven,” joked a third fan.

Though Hannah often posts bikini photos, she rarely chooses white ones. Rather, the blonde bombshell usually sticks with red, black, or gold-colored swimsuits, like the teeny gold bikini she wore earlier this week, as covered by The Inquisitr.

Loading...

The last time that Hannah wore a white bikini in an Instagram post was back in June, when she wore a strap-covered bikini in a video where she washed a car.

The picture earned over 45,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments.