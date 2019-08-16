Kelly Clarkson Wows In Low-Cut Garment On New ‘The Voice’ Poster

The 17th season of The Voice in the U.S., set to premiere September 23 on NBC, has issued a new poster promoting the singing talent show.

The new season will include Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton as judges.

On the far left in the poster, Kelly rocked a low-cut, pink garment. The ensemble showed her bare chest and considerable cleavage. The “My Life Would Suck Without You” chart-topper wore pointy heels and a short skirt highlighting her incredible legs. Clarkson looked overjoyed, lifting her arms while giving lots of energy. The star’s long wavy hair looked amazing as she rocked red lips.

John, who was next to her in the poster, owning a light blue blazer and pants set paired with a white shirt. He looked slick.

Meanwhile Gwen also looks amazing in a red minidress, thigh-high boots that matched and fishnet tights.

Her boyfriend, Blake Shelton, went for his signature shirt and jeans look, paired with a navy blazer.

The poster shared to the NBC’s official The Voice account on Instagram created a lot of excitement among its followers.

“I love when seasons get a little shake up in the coaches. It is going to be awesome!” one user wrote.

“Can’t wait for the season to begin!” another shared.

“That’s a good looking group of people,” a third mentioned.

“So excited!!!!! #teamkelly,” a fourth fan commented.

Stefani will be returning to The Voice for the first time since season twelve. Gwen and Blake started dating in 2015 after meeting on the show.

Kelly has been a judge since season thirteen and is no stranger to the world of talent shows. In 2002, she won the first season of American Idol and hasn’t looked back since.

To date, the singer has released eight studio albums — Thankful, Breakaway, My December, All I Ever Wanted, Stronger, Wrapped in Red, Piece by Piece and Meaning of Life. Three have topped the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart.

On Spotify, 12.3 million monthly listeners subscribe to Kelly, making her the 240th most-played act in the world. Her most-played track at the moment, “Broken & Beautiful,” is part of the Ugly Dolls movie soundtrack in a film for which Clarkson stars. So far, the song has been streamed more than 19.2 million times.

Next month on September 9, her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, is set to premiere on NBC.

Kelly has two children with husband Brandon Blackstock, including daughter River Rose Blackstock, 5, and son, Remington Alexander Blackstock, 3.

Kelly has two children with husband Brandon Blackstock, including daughter River Rose Blackstock, 5, and son, Remington Alexander Blackstock, 3.