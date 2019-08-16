Fitness Modeling ‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Says She’s ‘Freshly Single,’ Explains Her ‘Marriage Needs A Break’

Mackenzie McKee just shared some deeply personal news via her social media pages, and her Teen Mom OG followers are having some big reactions to what she has just revealed. Though Mackenzie has been married to her husband, Josh, for a while now, fans have watched them go through a lot of struggles. Now, McKee says, the two are taking some time apart.

Friday afternoon, Mackenzie shared posts via both Twitter and Instagram revealing the news. On Twitter, she said that she has decided her marriage needed a break and that as hard as this is for her kids, she’s doing what she believes is best.

On Instagram, McKee shared a selfie and said that she was freshly single. The Teen Mom OG star said she’s ready to let God lead her to what she deserves.

In this photo, she does still have her wedding ring on, which some followers pointed out. She did reply, noting that this was an old photo, just seemingly one of herself that she likes. Despite a few less-than-supportive comments, most of McKee’s followers seemed to cheer her on for this big decision.

In subsequent tweets, while responding to followers, Mackenzie said that she and Josh were the best of friends and had been solid. She said this is devastating to her, and that it was her decision.

However I would like to say, that due to stress, me needing to stay focused, the media, etc. I am deciding my marriage needs a break. My heart breaks for my kids. But as of right now, this is what’s best. Thank you ???? — Mackenzie McKee (@DouthitKenzie) August 16, 2019

The Teen Mom OG star also said that she knows in her heart that Josh loves her, even though numerous followers on Twitter noted there have been red flags with him, and that they feel she deserves better.

McKee was first thrown into reality television when she appeared on the show, 16 and Pregnant, and she went on to be a part of the Teen Mom 3 cast. The 24-year-old has recently started appearing as a “guest mom” on Teen Mom OG, and she has also been pushing hard to build her fitness modeling career.

Loading...

As Teen Mom OG fans of Mackenzie’s know, she’s also been by her mom’s side through a cancer battle. All of that is in addition to raising her three children and being married to Josh. However, there have been plenty of rumors of discord in the marriage, and it seems she finally hit a point where something had to break.

Is this really the end of Mackenzie McKee’s marriage to Josh? Teen Mom OG fans will be curious to see what comes next for the family, and are hoping that she can find what she needs during this difficult time.