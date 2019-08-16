‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Says Season 8 Left Her Feeling ‘Dead Inside’

With the news of her engagement to boyfriend Beau Clark, it seemed like Season 8 of Vanderpump Rules was going to be one of the best for Stassi Schroeder. It seems like that’s not the case, however, as the Straight Up With Stassi host has admitted on her podcast that this season was one of the most difficult, and the drama left her feeling “dead inside.”

Us Weekly documented the highlights from one of Stassi’s most recent podcasts, where she was joined by fiancé Beau.

“The drama is killing me. I can’t anymore. I can’t talk about this s**t anymore,” Stassi said. “I’m literally dead inside.”

Stassi went on to explain that her brain was “mush” while Beau admitted that shooting for Season 7 was “so much more fun.” The Next Level Basic author revealed her “emotions [were] shot” just before filming wrapped. The only drama Stassi has been rumored to be involved in this year is a rift with longtime friend Kristen Doute.

There is no known reason at this point why the two women have separated in their friendship, but it’s all expected to play out when Season 8 debuts later this year. One of the last appearances the two women did together was at their Witches of Weho Basic Witch Rosé launch. The pair have been absent from other important events in each other’s lives, including Stassi and Beau’s engagement.

Everything we know about #PumpRules season 8 — including Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute's falling out ????: https://t.co/4DEHch6cIA — Us Weekly (@usweekly) August 5, 2019

It was revealed on social media that Kristen missed Stassi and Beau’s engagement celebration, and it was necessarily because she was busy at the time. Stassi was also absent from Kristen’s James Mae Co. event, which was attended by most of the cast toward the end of filming. Katie Maloney-Schwartz was also missing from Kristen’s pop-up shop event, causing many to wonder if she was on the outs with the clothing designer as well.

The only confirmation of a feud came from Stassi’s mother, Dayna Schroder, on Instagram. Dayna engaged with a fan in the comments section of a post, and remarked that the situation between the ladies was “sad.”

“Don’t you worry, it’s like Lion King and the circle of life. ….each one of these girls will grow, change and come back to their original strong friendship bond that they’ve always had. Somethings just take time,” Dayna said.

The drama between Stassi and Kristen might be a main storyline in Season 8 since most of the cast seems to be getting along for the most part. James Kennedy has also appeared to have mended fences with Katie to a degree, as the DJ has been liking many of her social media posts lately.

Vanderpump Rules is expected to debut this November.