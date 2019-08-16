Jeffrey Epstein’s Death Ruled A Suicide By NYC Chief Medical Examiner

Convicted sex offender and former financier Jeffrey Epstein has been confirmed to have died by suicide by the chief medical examiner of New York City. According to The New York Times, Epstein’s autopsy lists suicide by hanging as his cause of death. Authorities found the 66-year-old Epstein unresponsive in his jail cell on Saturday, August 11. He awaited trial on federal sex trafficking charges before his death.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that a New York City medical examiner wanted additional information after performing Epstein’s initial autopsy. The reason is that the accused sex trafficker suffered several broken bones in his neck, which initially made the death appear suspicious.

Epstein’s suicide remains the focus of at least four current investigations by the FBI, the Justice Department Office of Inspector General, and more. The suspicious nature of the suicide gave rise to a multitude of conspiracy theories from both sides of the political spectrum. Even President Donald Trump spread a prominent theory Clinton body count theory, according to The Inquisitr. Many who ascribe to the idea believe that somehow former President Bill Clinton and former presidential candidate Hilary Clinton had Epstein murdered in jail. The high-powered couple hoped to avoid his impending testimony, which many believe could implicate President Clinton and other high ranking individuals.

On the flip side of the conspiracies, according to a Vox report, several believe that President Trump has the most to gain from silencing his former friend Epstein. Plus, Trump they think that had the means given that Epstein resided at The Metropolitan Correctional Center, which is a federal prison. In 2002, Trump himself told New York Magazine that Epstein was a “terrific guy” and “it is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” Because of their friendship, there is the possibility that Trump’s name would have come up when Epstein testified given their decades-long friendship.

The conspiracies about the accused’s death run the gamut with some people refusing to believe the billionaire actually died. Some of the more bizarre theories include the idea that Epstein is the Witness Protection Program. A multitude of conspiracy theorists believes that the suicide ruling is a cover-up for Epstein’s murder at whoever’s hands. There are even people who say that many from the 1 percent who were involved with Epstein worked together regardless of political affiliation to silence him.

NBC News reported earlier today that Epstein’s former cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione of wrongdoing in a possible suicide attempt that happened about three weeks before Epstein died. Many, including the attorney general, William P. Barr, believe that there are “serious irregularities” in how the prison handled the prisoner’s supervision in the weeks, days, and hours leading up to his death. Because of Epstein’s previously attempted suicide, it is surprising that the prison officials took him off of suicide watch.