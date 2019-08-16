Monday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Lulu Breaks Dante News To Olivia As She Accepts Her Marriage Ending

General Hospital spoilers detail that during Monday’s show, Lulu will push herself to accept that she needs to move forward in her life without Dante. It looks as if Lulu will also have to break this news to his mother Olivia, who will surely struggle to cope with this major disappointment.

After months and months of being left in limbo, Lulu is finally in a position to take control of her life and forge ahead. Actor Dominic Zamprogna left the role of Dante months ago and has made it clear he’s open to short-term returns but is not interested in returning to General Hospital permanently.

The writers had a few different directions they could have gone with this situation, and now they have made a decision. The storyline is now that Dante is too damaged psychologically to come back to Port Charles anytime soon and he served Lulu with divorce papers. This does still leave the door open for a return or recast later, but it also allows Lulu to live her life without waiting for her husband to return home.

After feeling torn over what to do, it seems that Lulu now understands he needs to let go of her marriage. According to SheKnows Soaps, Monday’s episode will feature Lulu inviting Olivia to join her over at Sonny’s place, and Robert will be there too. It seems that Robert and Lulu will do their best to get Sonny and Olivia up to speed with the realities of Dante’s current condition.

Lulu will tell Olivia about Dante’s fragile state, telling her that he won’t be able to come home again anytime soon. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Robert and Sonny will talk as well, as Robert does his best to ensure Sonny that Dante’s condition is not his fault.

As disappointed as fans are that Lulu and Dante’s marriage is over, many seem excited about the romantic opportunities on the horizon for her. The show has already slowly introduced the new character of Dustin and, as The Inquisitr previously noted, viewers seem ready to embrace Lulu and Dustin together.

Chances are that the writers will move forward with a new romance for Lulu fairly slowly. Actor Mark Lawson, who plays Dustin and was previously on One Life to Live, has hinted that he’s got a lot of great stuff coming up on General Hospital.

Spoilers tease that Dustin will be swooping in to help someone later this month and it seems likely he’ll be popping up semi-regularly in the weeks ahead as he connects further with Lulu. Will Dustin and Lulu be the next big couple on General Hospital or will this end up being too much, too soon for her as she copes with divorcing Dante? Fans seem ready to see this new relationship flourish and everybody will be anxious to see more.