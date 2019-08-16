WWE News: Full Bracket Revealed For King Of The Ring Tournament With Intriguing Match-Ups

Some of the first round matches are truly going to be hard-hitting bouts.

One of the most exciting ideas is returning to WWE next week, and more information has now been revealed about it. The Inquisitr reported on the comeback of the King of the Ring tournament for the first time in four years, but who would be facing who? After learning of the 16 superstars entering the tournament earlier this week, WWE has now revealed the full match bracket and there are some really fun bouts on the way.

The tournament is expected to last for multiple weeks with matches taking place on both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. From there, the finals are reportedly going to take place at Clash of Champions on September 15, 2019, but that has not yet been confirmed by WWE.

The King of the Ring tournament will have eight superstars from Raw and eight from SmackDown Live. On Friday, the official Twitter account of WWE revealed the full match bracket for the tournament and it seems as if the first three rounds will all take place on their respective shows.

When looking at the bracket, it is clear that Raw superstars will face one another with SmackDown doing the same. Each superstar has a colored line under their name to show if they are from the red brand or blue brand, and the final will take the winners of each side.

WWE

The brackets are actually really interesting as they pose some match-ups that haven’t been seen before. At the same time, there are some matches which were purposely done by WWE and the direction in which they are going is quite obvious.

Depending on how things transpire on the Raw side, Cedric Alexander and Drew McIntyre could face off if they make it to the semi-finals. Those two superstars have had issues with one another for weeks now, and a payoff of some kind is needed.

Loading...

Speaking of the Raw side, that first round match-up between Cesaro and Samoa Joe is going to be absolutely brutal. Those superstars are going to beat the life out of one another and it’s a bit of a fan’s dream match.

On SmackDown‘s side, former tag team partners Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin are matched up with one another in the first round. Buddy Murphy could also end up facing Kevin Owens in the second round which could be huge after his highly-praised match against Roman Reigns this past week.

The King of the Ring tournament has crowned some of the biggest names in WWE history and fans watched them go on to be huge stars. It is really interesting to see the promotion bring this tournament back at this time, but the bracket makes it even more so. There are some young up-and-comers among the competitors who could go onto be even bigger if they win the whole thing.