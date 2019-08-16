Katy Perry Is Hit With Second Sexual Harassment Claim

Katy Perry has bit hit with a second claim of sexual harassment, according to Page Six. The “Last Friday Night” singer is already facing criticism after her a previous colleague alleged that the pop star sexually assaulted him while they were filming the music video for “Teenage Dream.”

The newest allegation comes from Tina Kandelaki, a television presenter and producer in the country of Georgia. She claimed that Perry touched her inappropriately and attempted to kiss her multiple times while heavily intoxicated at a party. Despite Kandelaki’s rejections, Perry remained persistent throughout the evening.

“Once I was invited to a private party with Katy Perry, where she, being pretty tipsy, chose me as an object for the manifestation of her passion,” she said in her description of the event.

“I managed to fight back… and Katy instantly found a new victim for kisses, hugs and dirty dances,” Kandelaki concluded about the incident. Perry has not yet made any comment on the matter.

The Georgian star said that she was inspired to come forward after the first allegation against Perry. Earlier this week, Josh Kloss came forward with claims of sexual harassment he received while on the set of “Teenage Dream.” Perry allegedly asked Kloss to join her to a jaunt to a strip club, which he declined. But the most damaging claim was that Perry had exposed him without his consent.

“It was Johny Wujek’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw [Perry], we hugged and she was still my crush,” Kloss wrote on Instagram.

“As I turned to introduce my friend, [Perry] pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis,” Kloss finished.

Though the “Dark Horse” singer has similarly not addressed the controversy, her friends have rallied to defend her, as reported by The Inquisitr. Her inner circle, including Wujek and jewelry designer Markus Molinari, have claimed that Kloss was enamored and even obsessed with the singer.

However, others have pointed out this is not the first time that Perry has been called out over her lack of boundaries. In the first season of the American Idol revival, Perry kissed 19-year-old contestant Benjamin Glaze without his consent (via Queery). The exchange happened after he was asked if he had ever been kissed. Glaze replied that he had not, and was saving the event a for his first “real relationship.”

However, Perry nonetheless called Glaze over and kissed him.

“I was a tad bit uncomfortable,” Glaze later said, adding that he would have preferred not to have been kissed.