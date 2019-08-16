Anna Nystrom Gets Sexy In T-Shirt Dress & Over-The-Knee Boots

Anna Nystrom is a fashionista and she knows it.

The Swedish born model regularly shows off her picture-perfect figure to fans in a number of scandalous outfits ranging from bikinis to workout gear. The blonde bombshell boasts an impressive following of over 8 million on the platform alone, and with each and every photo post, the beauty earns a ton of attention from her loyal followers.

In the most recent photo that was shared for her fans, Anna stands front and center in the shot, putting both hands on her hips. She wears her long, blonde locks down and straight as they fall all the way down to her chest. Per usual, the stunner is donning a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. She shows off her fashion sense in an oversized black shirt that doubles as a dress.

The sexy number features a number of holes on the sleeve and falls down to her upper thigh, showcasing her toned and tanned stems. She pairs the look with matching, black knee-high boots that hit just above her knee. Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned her rave reviews with over 124,000 likes in addition to 1,300-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the post to let Anna know that they love her outfit while countless others couldn’t help but gush over her flawless figure. A few other fans simply commented on the post to let Nystrom know that they are big fans of hers.

“You’re gorgeous and I love your outfit!” one follower gushed.

“Beautiful very gorgeous,” another wrote with heart and flame emoji.

“As always, very beautiful. Have a wonderful day,” one more chimed in.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Anna put on another sexy display for fans on social media, this time in a sexy outfit that showed off her toned figure. In the sultry snapshot, the model tagged herself in Greece where she appeared to be vacationing at the time. While posing with some greenery and blue body of water just behind her, Anna put her breathtaking figure on full display in a tiny pink dress that hugged each and every one of her curves.

The NSFW ensemble hit well above Nystrom’s knee, showing off her toned and tanned legs. In the caption of the photo, Anna asked fans where she should travel to next, and it racked up a ton of attention from fans with over 189,000 likes in addition to 2,900-plus comments.