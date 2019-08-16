Stefflon Don Sizzles In Wet Bikini Shot

Rising rapper Stefflon Don shared a photo while she was in Ibiza — and the snap did not go unnoticed.

The “Hurtin’ Me” hitmaker uploaded a selfie of herself wearing a multicolored bikini while her long, dark hair was wet. She was surrounded by beautiful nature and was showing off her lavish lifestyle, living her best life in Spain.

Within three hours, the post racked up more than 143,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

“Steff, I’m just tryna breathe with my basic, wigless self. Kindly take your high-heeled foot off my neck,” one user wrote.

“Yes, you’re a babe. Looking like the whole meal,” another shared.

“You need to do a makeup tutorial sis,” a third insisted.

“GORGEOUS just GORGEOUS,” a fourth follower commented.

Don is currently dating Nigerian Afro-fusion singer and songwriter Burna Boy. A lot of the comments mention how jealous some of her followers are of the “Run My Face” talent.

“Burna is a lucky man,” a fan insisted.

“Sweet BurnaWife,” another wrote, adding a eye-heart emoji.

Stefflon rose to fame after the release of her debut mixtape, Real Ting, which was released in December 2016. In 2018, she released her second mixtape, Secure, which peaked at No. 35 in the U.K.

Since then, the artist has continued to build her profile, having collaborated with a number of big names.

Her highest-charting single, “Hurtin’ Me,” featuring French Montana, peaked at No. 7 in the U.K and has been certified platinum, according to BPI. Her single with Wiley, Sean Paul, and Idris Elba, titled “Boasty,” has peaked at No. 11. The tune remains her second-highest charting single in the U.K. to date.

She teamed up with Jax Jones and Demi Lovato on “Instruction” which has since gone gold, per BPI.

Her latest single, “Phone Down,” with Lil Baby peaked at No. 68 in the U.K. and has been streamed more than 4.5 million times on Spotify. She currently has more than 8.1 million monthly listeners on the provider and she is the 430th most-played act on the app.

Other collaborations found in her discography include tracks alongside Luis Fonsi, DJ Khaled, Halsey, Ne-Yo and Rudimental.

In 2017, Stefflon won Best Female at the MOBO Awards while winning Best New Artist at the NME Awards the following year.

Also in 2018, she earned her first BET Awards nomination for Best International Act. This year, the hitmaker attended the award ceremony in a revealing outfit, according to The Inquisitr.

To keep up with what Stefflon Don is up to, follow her Instagram account boasting more than 1.8 million followers.