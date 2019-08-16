Paris Jackson Shares Post About ‘Healing’ From Childhood After Release Of ‘Michael Jackson: Chase The Truth’

Not long after the documentary Michael Jackson: Chase the Truth was released, Paris Jackson took to Instagram to share a cryptic post about “healing” from her childhood. The new film seeks to discredit Leaving Neverland, the controversial documentary that accuses the late pop star of sexually abusing Wade Robson and James Safechuck

“May this generation be so aware of how their childhoods affected them that they will put in all the effort to heal, and give their children a childhood that they will not need healing from,” the post reads, with the caption “amen.”

Paris has been open about the fact that she doesn’t like to speak about Leaving Neverland and the accusations it covers. USA Today reports that the 21-year-old said she doesn’t believe she can say anything in regards to her father’s defense that hasn’t been said.

Paris also said that her cousin, Taj, has done a great job defending Jackson and claims that it’s “not her role” to get involved.

“I’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. that’s me.”

Per The Inquisitr, Jackson’s former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, who is featured heavily in Chase the Truth, believes that all of Jackson’s accusers are motivated by money. In addition, Mike Smallcombe, who wrote a biography about Jackson, believes that any claims by Robson and Safechuck should be taken with a grain of salt considering they have defended the King of Pop under oath multiple times in the past.

“When money is involved you need to be wary. Jimmy and Wade are perjurers,” Smallcombe said.

Complex reports that, along with Paris, Prince and Prince Michael Jackson II are planning to take legal action against Robson and Safechuck. According to a source close to the family, the family will likely sue for fraud, slander, emotional distress, and misrepresentation. The source suggests that the lawsuit is not motivated by money and the family plans to donate any money earned to charitable organizations.

“It’s very important to them they carry forward [their father’s] legacy of philanthropy and humility,” the source explained.

Both Robson and Safechuck claim that they were not paid for participating in Leaving Neverland, and the film’s director, Dan Reed, said he did all he could to poke holes in the pair’s accounts of abuse. Regardless, Jackson supporters believe that their claims of sexual abuse were fabricated for money and timed to take advantage of the fact that the star can’t defend himself.