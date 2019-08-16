Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Rock-Hard Abs In Tiny Bra And Leggings

Jennifer Lopez never takes a day off from her health and fitness routine, and this week proved to be no different for the singer.

According to The Daily Mail, Jennifer Lopez was photographed by the paparazzi as she headed to the gym and was given a ride by her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, in a brand new, fully restored 1976 blue Ford Bronco that she gifted him for his birthday.

JLo sizzled in her workout gear as she stepped out of the vehicle wearing nothing but a light pink sports bra and tight, pink leggings.

The ensemble flaunted Lopez’s toned arms, flat tummy, tiny waist, and rock-hard abs, as well as her long, lean legs.

The singer had her long, brown hair pulled back into a sleek, messy bun on top of her head. She wore minimal makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and nude lips. She also accessorized her look with some white sneakers and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Meanwhile, A-Rod donned an all-black look for the outing, which included a black t-shirt with a matching jacket zipped up over it. He also sported black sweats and some black Jordan sneakers, along with his own pair of sunglasses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have yet to make any public announcements about their upcoming wedding. However, sources tell Life & Style that JLo wants a lavish ceremony and reception.

“She’s decided this should be the most star-studded, opulent ceremony that will go down in history as the most lavish celebrity wedding of all time. She’s aware it’ll be a fine line between classy and over-the-top so she’s working with a team of high-end planners and lifestyle experts to weigh up options,” an insider told Life & Style.

“Right now, they’re toying over venues such as The Bahamas, The Hamptons, Hawaii or even a private island. Money’s no object whatsoever and she’s willing to wait if it guarantees her the ultimate guest list. She figures this will be her final opportunity for a princess-style wedding, so she wants to go out with the ultimate bang,” another insider added.

As many fans know, JLo has been married three times in the past. She wed Ojani Noa in 1997 before ending the marriage one year later. She later walked down the aisle with dancer Cris Judd in 2001, and wed Mark Anthony, whom she has twins with, in 2004.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s adorable relationship by following the couple on social media.