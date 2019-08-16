‘Maxim’ Model Elizabeth Turner Flaunts Killer Curves In Sexy New Photo

After taking almost a month off from her Instagram feed, Elizabeth Turner is back with a bang.

On Thursday, the former Maxim cover girl took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself in a sexy dress. The new upload more than makes up for the almost four weeks she went without posting anything to her page.

In the photo, the 27-year-old model sat on an outdoor concrete bench as she rocked a white dress with light blue details, making her tanned complexion stand out. The dress featured a low-cut neckline with frilly details that dipped into her chest, putting her cleavage on display while accentuating her famously buxom physique. The garment extended to her thighs while tightly hugging the curves of her body, showcasing her curves.

According to the tag Turner included with her post, the dress she was sporting is by Tiger Mist.

Turner sat with her legs crossed, a move that further highlighted her toned thighs. The model was looking up to her left at a point off-camera as she curled her lips into a half-smile. The photo appeared to have been taken at golden hour, a magic time of day when the natural lighting literally made her glow.

Turner was wearing her blonde hair swept over to one side and down in naturally straight strands that cascaded over her shoulder and onto her chest. She had on a thin layer of black eyeliner and mascara that — combined with the yellow natural light of the photo — made her baby blue eyes pop.

The post, which Turner shared with her 910,000 Instagram followers, garnered just about 50,000 likes and more than 600 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her incredible beauty and to engage with her post, in which she joked that she was looking at afternoon snacks someone was bringing to her.

“Youre an afternoon snack,” one user wrote.

Loading...

“Wow soo pretty!!!!” another fan chimed in, trailing the comment with two blue heart emoji.

“Whoa, are you even real?” a third fan added, including a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the message.

In an interview with GQ, Turner admitted she feels sexiest while working out. Beyond exercising, Turned added that she spends her time off reading and going to the movies.