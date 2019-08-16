Nicaraguan Bombshell Dolly Castro Busts Out Of Skimpy Black Crop Top

Dolly Castro is turning heads on social media once again.

As those who follow the Nicaraguan-born bombshell on Instagram know, the stunner regularly flaunts her gorgeous figure for her 6.3 million-plus followers. Each and every photo she shares with fans never fails to disappoint, whether she’s clad in a bikini or a crop top or some sort of other insanely sexy outfit. In the most recent image shared with fans, Castro promoted the brand Pretty Little Thing.

In the sultry new shot, the brunette bombshell stood in front of a mirror, snapping a selfie in what appeared to be her home. Her entire body was on display in the image as she showcased all her killer curves.

On her upper half, the stunner wore a tiny black top that left almost nothing to the imagination with Dolly bursting out of the abbreviated garment. She paired the look with see-through, high-waisted pants featuring mesh paneling that allowed all eyes to see her toned stems.

The beauty accessorized the look with a gold belt worn around her waist. Castro wore her long, dyed locks down and at her back. Her face rocked fresh makeup, complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss and highlighter.

It doesn’t come as a surprise that the photo has earned the Central American beauty a ton of attention from her fans, racking up more than 11,000 likes in addition to 24o-plus comments and counting.

Many of Dolly’s fans commented on the image, gushing over her amazing figure, while some had no words, instead commenting by using emoji. A few others just dropped a line to let Castro know they’re huge fans.

“Love that outfit, you look so beautiful in that,” one follower commented.

“Wow sooo beautiful, lovely,” another gushed, followed by a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Wow!! Love everything that’s on you, especially the cross on your waist,” one more social media user raved.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared another sexy display Dolly posted on social media, this time while wearing a swimsuit.

In the gorgeous photo, the model appeared to be sitting in her home with a roaring fire at her back. The model was all smiles for the photograph that documented the star wearing her long, brown locks down and slightly curled.

He also wore a stunning face of makeup, complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter and lipgloss. While sitting Indian style on a blue-padded chair, she spread her legs open while clad in a sexy red one-piece.

That particular photo earned her a ton of attention from fans, racking up more than 81,000 likes and 1,100-plus comments.