Donald Trump Campaign Accused Of Coercing People To Attend Rallies

"#EmptySeatMAGATour" trends on Twitter

Donald Trump’s campaign has been accused of using coercive tactics to get people to attend his rallies. Twitter users have been sharing photos of a purported letter given to construction workers at a Pennsylvania ethylene cracker plant informing them they would be sent home without pay and they would not receive overtime pay if they did not attend Trump’s visit/rally at the site.

The document outlined a long list of rules regarding the workers’ expected behavior for the event. They were given a dress code and told not to bring lunch boxes or backpacks. They were also told that any signs of “resistance” or “protest” would not be accepted, according to the letter.

“An underlying theme of the event will be goodwill from labor unions. Your building trades leaders and job stewards have agreed to this.”

On Twitter, users have reportedly been sharing what look like ads for “actors” to appear at Trump rallies. One of these ads, asking for applicants to attend an event at the Phoenix Convention Center, claimed to need people to act as both protesters and supporters. The post stated that some of them would be required to hold up “Pro-Trump” signs. People from minority demographics were said to be “welcome and needed.”

According to the ad, the payment for these tasks is $15 per hour.

Trump held a campaign rally at Pennsylvania Shell ethylene cracker plant, is currently under construction. A Union job manned by IBEW Brothers & Sisters, they were td that if they don’t attend his rally they would be sent home without pay & would not be allowed to work OT on Fri pic.twitter.com/COFG1mGLLo — NOTmyPresident11 Connie (@Notmypreside11) August 16, 2019

People clearly don't want to sit behind him, and be tokenized on tv holding up his moronic signs. Those who are showing up to these rallies are not actual supporters. They are paid actors, who are only there for the money. Check out this Craigslist ad. #EmptySeatMAGATour pic.twitter.com/mLYa5HMD7w — Aaron Black (@BlackCatUnloads) August 16, 2019

On a related note, Twitter users have recently been sharing photos of large swaths of empty seats at alleged Trump rallies. This caused #EmptySeatMAGATour to trend on the social media platform for several hours on Friday.

There’s a whole lot of empty seats at the #TrumpRally in New Hampshire, he can’t even fill up a room. Hilarious! #EmptySeatMAGATour pic.twitter.com/oHWQqCfRlt — Charlie For Change ❄????✊???????????? ????♻️????????????????⚛️ (@CharlieInUtah) August 16, 2019

These tweets were posted after Donald Trump recently insulted someone he presumably thought was a protester at a recent rally in New Hampshire. At the rally, the president said that the person had a “serious weight problem” and joked that he should start exercising. However, as The Inquisitr reported, it turns out that the “protester” was actually a Trump supporter.

The president has reportedly called the person he insulted to apologize. The Hill reports that he made the call while aboard Air Force One but wasn’t able to make contact. His call allegedly went to voicemail.

Frank Dawson, the man on the receiving end of the insults, said that, at the time, he was actually attempting to defend the president from protesters during the speech.

“He didn’t see me rip the signs away from those three people that were sitting near us, and they were trying to cause a ruckus,” Dawson said in an interview with Fox, as reported by The Hill.

“It wasn’t going to happen beside me because I’m trying to listen to my president.”