Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter Go To OB-GYN To Talk Fertility In Awkward ‘Hills’ Sneak Peek

'The Hills: New Beginnings' stars explored their fertility options a few months before their split.

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter were never on the same page when it came to having kids. The Hills: New Beginnings stars, who recently announced their split after one year of marriage, paid a visit to Kaitlynn’s OB-GYN just a few months before ending their marriage to talk about their fertility plan.

In the sneak peek posted by MTV, Kaitlynn, 30, revealed that she had a pregnancy timeline that already passed. The Foray cofounder explained that because her mom had her at age 25, she always imagined she would have kids of her own by that age and that she is now getting “stressed” about it as she gets older.

But Brody, 35, seemed to be in no rush to put a pregnancy plan into action just a few months after their June 2018 wedding in Indonesia.

“I think right now what I’m talking about is I wouldn’t mind waiting because we did just get married.”

In a confessional, Kaitlynn admitted that she and her husband are on “different pages” on the subject, but added that she thinks he wants to have kids eventually. In what is now a cringe-worthy scene, Kaitlynn talked about her future with Brody and how he told her that they’d be in a better position to have children later.

“He always tells me that he thinks within the next year, things will be a little bit better. You know, how many years are we going to say this?”

The doctor explained that freezing embryos is an option but told Kaitlynn that she is not “old” by any means and shouldn’t feel in a rush to have children.

Just six weeks before his breakup from Kaitlynn, Brody told Us Weekly that he and his new bride weren’t actively trying to start a family.

“No I wouldn’t say baby fever,” The Hills star admitted in June.

Still, Brody said that he and Kaitlynn would embrace whatever life tossed their way, including an unplanned pregnancy.

“We’re at a point in our lives now that we’re not opposed to having kids but we’re not necessarily really trying to have children right now. I think if we do, all of a sudden or accidentally, and it happens, we will be very excited and ready for it but we’re not in a rush I would say.”

All of this baby talk is awkward to watch now, considering Brody and Kaitlynn are no longer together. In the months since The Hills scenes were filmed last fall, Brody and Kaitlynn’s relationship ended and they have both already been linked to other people. After mutually announcing their split earlier this month, Kaitlynn was photographed hooking up with Miley Cyrus. Meanwhile, Brody is reportedly casually dating Playboy model Josie Canseco, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

You can see Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter in The Hills sneak peek below.