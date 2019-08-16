Kim Kardashian Stuns In Sexy Black Corset On Instagram

Kim Kardashian looks like a 90’s diva in her latest social media photo.

On Friday, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself in a racy corset in order to promote her brand new 90’s inspired makeup line.

In the sexy snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen wearing a black corset with thick bra cups and a sheer, see-through material around the waist. The ensemble also boasted belts that connected to a collar worn around Kim’s neck.

Kardashian flaunted her ample cleavage and toned arms in the outfit, as well as her new sultry makeup look.

Kim had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands, which fell behind her back. She also sported her makeup collection on her face, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, dramatic eyeliner, and a smokey gray eye shadow.

Kardashian added pink blush on her cheeks, a bronzed glow all over her body, and a nude color on her plump lips to complete her glam look.

In the caption of the photo, Kim reveals that she just dropped her new collection, which includes multiple eye shadow, lipstick, lip liner, and eyeliner colors.

Kim Kardashian first announced her 90’s collection at the beginning of August, and revealed it was her favorite makeup line that she had done yet.

“I’m so excited to announce my new 90’s inspired collection of all matte formulas- The Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa Collections!!! I get a lot of my makeup inspiration from the 90’s and love how nostalgic this entire collection is. The collection features 2 10-Pan Eyeshadow Palettes, 6 Lipsticks in a brand new matte formula, 6 Lip Liners, and 5 Eyeliners. Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa are two entirely different color ranges, so there are so many looks you can create with this collection. I can’t wait for you guys to try it!!! Launching to kkwbeauty.com on Friday, 08.16 at 12pm pst #kkwbeauty,” Kim wrote in the caption of a photo slideshow of the brand new products on Instagram.

Since that time, Kardashian has been showing off her new looks in her stories, and even sharing some old photos of herself as a teenager in the 90’s. She’s also added photos of other women who inspired her fashion and cosmetic looks during that time in her life such as Janet Jackson and Drew Barrymore.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kim Kardashian’s new line by following the reality star on her Instagram account.