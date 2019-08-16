‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Melissa Claire Egan Shares Double Adam Newman Surprise

The Young and the Restless star Melissa Claire Egan thrilled fans today when she shared a picture of herself with two Adam Newmans, catching viewers’ attention quickly. Yes, there were two Adams in the image.

The Chelsea Lawson actress took to her Instagram page to share a picture of herself standing between former Adam Newman actor Justin Hartley and current Adam Newman actor Mark Grossman. Egan said she felt like she was seeing double, but she did not provide any details as to why her former co-star was at the Y&R CBS Studio. However, it is unlikely that the image of Hartley and Grossman together is a spoiler.

“What the what what….why is Justin there… explain yourselves!?” demanded a viewer.

“Just visiting,” replied Egan.

Hartley, the third actor to portray an adult Adam, worked on the show from 2014 to 2016. After Adam supposedly died in an explosion caused by Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), Hartley left the CBS Daytime drama and starred on NBC’s hit primetime show This Is Us as Kevin. Adam remained dead on the show for roughly three years, then he returned from the dead when Grossman took over the role earlier this year.

Hartley’s wife, Y&R alum Chrishell (Bethany Bryant), approved of the post, leaving a heart emoji in the comments. Regarded as close friends, Bryant and Egan often appear on each other’s Instagram pages and stories.

“They both are awesome at playing Adam,” one fan wrote.

Viewers appreciated the worlds colliding, though.

“Oh, an Adam sandwich! Lucky you!!” commented a user.

“Wow the new Adam with the old Adam…double trouble & the lovely Chelsea the flower in the middle,” another fan replied.

Some fans also wished the picture contained the second Adam Newman portrayer, Michael Muhney.

Although Chelsea recently spent the night with Adam for Connor’s (Judah Mackey) sake, she is still not convinced that he is somebody she wants in her life anytime soon. As for Adam, although he tried multiple times to convince Chelsea to pick things up where they left off before the explosion, it looks like his affections are also divided.

According to The Inquisitr, next week, Adam actually proposes to Sharon (Sharon Case). It seems unlikely that Sharon will say yes to Adam’s unexpected proposal, but if she does, then it may mean that Adam has moved on from Chelsea.

For now, it looks like Chelsea and Adam fans will have to be happy with the fun photo she shared today.