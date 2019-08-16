Gwen Stefani Sizzles In Hot Red Mini Dress With Matching Thigh-High Boots

Gwen Stefani has delivered another knockout look. The 49-year-old appeared in an Instagram update reminding fans that she’ll be returning to The Voice for the show’s 17th season – suffice it to say that Gwen and her co-stars delivered a promo with plenty of color and style.

Posted to Gwen’s Instagram account today, the image shows her sandwiched between her fellow judges on the show. Boyfriend Blake Shelton is seen to the blonde’s right, with Kelly Clarkson and John Legend appearing to her left. Given that the post is from the former No Doubt singer herself, followers likely made a beeline for Gwen’s sizzling look.

Indeed, Gwen’s look has proved to be a hit. The mother of three was rocking a skin-tight mini dress in hot red hues, with sheer-paneled and ruffled sleeve details adding fun flourishes. Gwen is a star who comes with a killer body, though. While the dress was mostly opaque and its neckline was conservative, it wasn’t hiding Gwen’s super-fit frame. Tight fabrics showcasing the singer’s abs were ticking boxes for reminding fans that Gwen is a muscle machine, with the star’s long legs also on display in a pair of high-heeled boots matching the dress.

While the gentlemen came stylishly clad in blue suits, Kelly Clarkson rocked a shimmery red-and-pink dress with a plunging neckline.

Gwen’s return to The Voice has been a hot topic. Back in May, Adam Levine made headlines for leaving the show after 16 seasons. As ET Online reports, though, Gwen confirmed that Levine personally reached out to her in what eventually led to her replacing the 40-year-old.

“Adam was actually the first person to reach out to me when they were trying to pitch me the show. He texted me out of nowhere, and I didn’t even really know him [back then]. And he was like, ‘You got to do it. It’s the greatest show. It’s so fun!'” she said.

Of course, fans are likely pumped to see Gwen take on a judging role alongside Shelton. This couple might not be a married one, but their relationship is a loved one by fans.

Loading...

“It’s going to be fun and exciting. Blake’s my best friend. So, I get to hang out with him at work. It’s going to be great,” Gwen added in regard to working alongside her beau.

Gwen’s update today definitely didn’t go unnoticed. It racked up more than 22,000 likes within two hours of going live. Fans wishing to see more of Gwen can follow the star’s Instagram account.