Australian Model Natasha Oakley Is A ‘Jet Ski Barbie’ In Latest Bikini Photo

Natasha Oakley continues to wow her Instagram fans with snippets from her envy-inducing trip through the Mediterranean. For several weeks now, the Australian businesswoman and bikini model has been posting updates from her sun-filled days in Italy, France and, now, Greece.

On Thursday, the model took to the popular social media platform to share a sexy snapshot in which she channeled a “jet ski Barbie” while rocking a skimpy bikini.

In the photo, Oakley is sitting on a black and green Kawasaki jet ski as she rocks a black and white two-piece bathing suit that consists of an underwire top with thin straps that go over the model’s shoulders and a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting her cleavage on display.

The model teams her bra with a pair of matching bottoms whose thick straps sit higher on her sides and lower at the front, in a way that accentuates her full hips while showcasing her slender midsection, particularly her toned abs. As she indicates via the caption and tag included with her post, the swimsuit she is wearing is from her own brand, Monday Swimwear, which she launched back in 2014 alongside her friend and partner Devin Brugman.

Oakley poses for the sultry photo on a beach in the Greek island of Kythira, according to the geotag she shares with the post.

Oakley completes her look with a white coverup, which she is wearing off her shoulders to showcase her bikini. In addition, she is wearing a pair of black sunshades that help protect her eyes from the glaring sun while giving her look extra sophistication.

The model is wearing her blonde hair down in large, loose waves, which — in the photo — are falling back over her shoulders as Oakley has her head tilted back. In the background sits the bright turquoise waters of the Ionian Sea.

The post — which Oakley shared with her 2.1 million Instagram followers — garnered nearly 12,000 likes and more than 50 comments in under a day. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to laugh at her caption.

“THE BEST BARBIE!!” one user chimed in, a comment that followed a laughing-crying emoji.

Loading...

“Beautiful lady, awesome place,” another one raved, trailing the comment with a heart eyes emoji.

“Beautiful Australian girl,” a third fan added, following the words with a heart eyes emoji and a flag of Australia.