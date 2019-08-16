Stella Maxwell Stuns In Sexy Black Lingerie

Stella Maxwell’s insane figure is taking over Instagram yet again.

On Friday, August 16, the Victoria’s Secret Angel sent temperatures soaring on the social media platform when she shared a sultry new snap that has quickly earned recognition from her millions of fans. The black-and-white shot caught the 29-year-old posing with one hand on her hip and staring down the camera with an intense, sensual stare as she showed off her flawless physique in a set of barely-there lingerie that did nothing her nothing but favors.

Stella sent pulses racing in her sexy ensemble, which appear to have been made up of pieces from Victoria’s Secret’s new fall collection — and the model certainly wore them well. Her itty-bitty look consisted of an edgy black bra that turned up the heat and flaunted an insane amount of cleavage. She hooked her thumb underneath the number’s thin shoulder strap, gently lifting it off her chest while its lace-adorned hemline added a flirty element to the piece that drew eyes to her busty display even more.

Meanwhile, the Victoria’s Secret Angel turned heads even more with a matching pair of panties that were even more risque — but her 4.8 million followers certainly did not seem to mind the NSFW display. Stella left very little to the imagination in the minuscule mesh underwear that left a glimpse of her toned legs and famous curves very much within eyesight. A daring cutout fell right underneath the garment’s waistband, which sat high on her hips to highlight her slender frame and abs.

Stella wore her famous platinum blonde hair slicked back behind her head, while a few loose tresses fell over her shoulder to graze her bare decolletage. She also sported a stunning makeup look consisting of a glossy lip and alluring smokey eye that made her striking features pop.

It didn’t take long for fans to begin showing the stunner’s eye-catching new social media snap with love. At the time of this writing, the upload has already racked up over 15,000 likes after just 20 minutes of going live to Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the second. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Beautiful,” one person wrote, while another called her a “queen.”

“Perfect beauty,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Stella has shown some skin on social media. In another recent video clip shared to her feed saw the babe rocked a plunging black bodysuit, zooming in on its most revealing elements to drive her followers absolutely wild.