Ashley Alexiss Busts Out Of Latest Barely-There Bikini As She Teasingly Tugs Down On Top

Ashley Alexiss took to popular social media site Instagram on Saturday to model the latest bikini to enter her swimwear shop, Alexiss Swimwear. The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model enjoys showing off her swimsuits herself and often takes to the photo-sharing site to get her followers’ pulses racing with skimpy yet classic styles.

In the snap, the model is featured in two side-by-side images as she shows off the same bikini top with two different bottoms. The top is a string halter-style that is pink and decorated with tiny gold pineapples, leaving her busty chest on full display. In the first photo, Ashley tugs down on the string connecting each side of the top, further accentuating her cleavage. The bottoms in both photos are identical except for color — the high-waisted, slightly textured material is pink in the first photo and gold in the second. Both show off the model’s tiny waist, generous curves, and a diamond belly piercing.

The 28-year-old completed the beachy look with her long, blonde hair worn loose around her shoulders and back, styled in soft curls. She wore a face full of tasteful makeup, from smokey eyes to black mascara and light-pink lips. In the first photo, the blonde bombshell shoots a pouty gaze towards the camera, while in the second, she shows off her bright white signature smile as she raises her hands above her head and closes her eyes.

In the caption of the sexy post, the model tells her followers that the Golden Succulent Tri-Top is new in her shop and that it pairs beautifully with two already existing bottoms in gold and blush. She directs her followers to the website page to check it out for themselves.

The model’s 1.8 million followers went crazy for the photos, leaving her compliments in the comments section that ranged from “gorgeous” to “unbelievably stunning” and “juicy.” One adoring fan commented that the model’s curves were their favorite part about her while another announced that they were heading straight over to the swimwear shop to purchase their own suit.

“Daaaaaaaaaamm,” was all one Instagram user had to say, following up with a single heart-eyed emoji.

“Looking flawless as ever!” another follower complimented.

“@ashalexiss ps- you are an incredible woman! Thank you for all that you do for us ladies!” yet one other follower wrote.

Ashley shot to fame after strutting her stuff in the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit’s #SISwimSearch fashion show this past July. She has been hailed for her authentic attitude, self-confidence, and body positivity as a plus-size model.