Iskra Lawrence Shares GIF Of Herself Shaking Her Booty In Yoga Pants

Iskra Lawrence is not just known for her quest for more body positivity but also for her fun and silly personality. With that in mind, it’s not too surprising that the blonde beauty shared to Instagram a gif of herself shaking her booty while wearing a pink yoga set ensemble.

Born in the United Kingdom, Iskra has since moved to the United States following her hugely successful modeling career. In addition to being the brand ambassador for Aerie, the intimates line of American Eagle, Iskra has also nabbed contracts with L’Oreal and Adore Me. On the side, she continues to be a voice for promoting wellness and body love.

In the silly clip, the plus-size model wore dark pink yoga pants and paired it with a lighter millennial pink sports bra. Pink is the theme of the gif, as she also sports pink cheeks — though it is unclear whether it is blush or just a natural flush from exercising — and is posed in front of a pink wall. Otherwise, her face is bare and her hair is styled in a simple ponytail.

In the clip, she cheekily wiggles her pert posterior while looking back over her shoulder at the camera. Midway through the gif, she opens her mouth in mock-shock. Iskra posted the gif to celebrate her gym gains and jokingly located herself in Gainesville, Georgia.

The clip earned over 122,000 likes and over 800 comments.

“I was ready for this jelly (I love you forever if you got this),” one fan wrote, referencing the Destiny’s Child song “Bootylicious.”

“Heheheh of course I got that Kayla,” Iskra returned.

“I’M LIVING FOR THESE! LOVE THIS,” gushed another fan with a red heart.

“Forever helping me feel confident about being me. You’re everything,” confessed another user, with the tears down the face emoji as well as a red heart.

Iskra may have needed a lighthearted post after writing a heartfelt message earlier this week about the predatory nature of the modeling industry. In the post, Iskra put an image of herself as a 13-year-old entering the modeling world next to a shot of herself from current times. The older picture shows a much slimmer Iskra donned in black lingerie despite barely being a teenager. By contrast, the current photo shows Iskra looking fuller-figured but empowered, as she models a bright orange bikini.

In the caption, Iskra lamented the rampant sexual assault in the industry and pledged her allegiance to a petition created by Model Alliance New York which sought to create more protections for underage models.

The post earned nearly 309,000 likes and over 2,000 comments.