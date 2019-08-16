Kylie Jenner’s Bikini Booty Pic Sparks Diaper Comments On Instagram

Kylie Jenner is not shy about showing off her hourglass figure on social media, and this week was no different.

On Friday, the Instagram account for Kylie Jenner’s skincare line posted a racy photo of the makeup mogul soaking up some sun in a skimpy little bikini.

In the sexy snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen wearing a blue Chanel string bikini. Kylie lays on her stomach and shows off her bare back as she suns herself on the deck of a yacht.

Jenner’s booty is also on full display as she shows off her curvy backside in the tiny bikini bottoms, which also flaunted her tiny waist.

Sitting next to Kylie is a box of her birthday makeup collection. Jenner had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in a bun at the back of her head and donned some large, gold hoop earrings in the photo.

The TV star also sported a pair of dark sunglasses, and a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a shimmering highlighter on her face.

While many of Kylie’s fans loved the snapshot, and praised he for her sexy bikini body and all-around good looks, others were not impressed with her curves.

“I think your diaper is full,” one rude comment read.

“She doesn’t even look natural,” another stated.

“Time to change your diaper baby girl,” a third critic wrote.

Loading...

Meanwhile, another person called out the haters for their diaper comments, claiming that they were body shaming Jenner.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner recently got deep in the caption of one of her social media photos. In the picture, the billionaire is seen standing in front of the ocean at sunset with her arms spread out.

“I’m proud of myself, my heart, and my strength. Growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn’t normal. I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby i dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human. my life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface,” Jenner wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s curves by following her on her social media accounts.