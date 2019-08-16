Australian Model Georgia Gibbs Wears Nothing Under Open Blazer In Racy New Photos

Georgia Gibbs took some time this week to share a message of love and self-confidence with her Instagram fans. As she did so, the Australian model included a couple of snapshots of herself looking like a boss lady that are for sure going to inspire her admirers.

On Thursday, the former Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to post two photos in which she rocks an elegant outfit while wearing nothing underneath, which is bound to set pulses racing in addition to serving as inspiration. In the shots, Gibbs is wearing a burnt orange two-piece set boasts a light blazer that reaches down to her thighs and features wide sleeves that give it a ’70s vibe.

In the first picture, the model has her hand in one of the pants’ pockets, causing her arm to open the blazer to the side. The pose causes her to expose quite a bit of skin along her torso, including plenty of side- and underboob as well as her enviably toned abs. In the second photo, both of her arms are on her side and the blazer is closed in on her torso, exposing less skin.

The model teamed her blazer with a pair of matching pants that sit just below her bellybutton and reach down below her knees.

In the first snapshot, Gibbs is posing with one leg bent to the side in a pose that further enhances the natural curves of her body. Gibbs accessorized her look with a pair of gold, dangling earrings and a couple of matching necklaces that dangle to her chest. Gibbs is posing in front of a white wall that helps accentuate her tanned complexion.

The model is looking at the camera with a fierce gaze and lips slightly parted in a seductive, yet defiant, manner. She is wearing her blonde hair slicked back and down in large, loose waves that fall over her shoulders and onto her back.

The post, which Gibbs shared with her almost 680,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 12,700 likes and upward of 210 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to share their admiration for the Aussie beauty and also to thank her for the powerful message.

“Needed this reminder today, thank you,” one user wrote.

“Love this [two red heart emoji] thankyou! This has had to be said, and you found the perfect words for me and others to hear!” another fan chimed in.